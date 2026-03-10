Iraq extends airspace closure for another 72 hours

KEY POINTS

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority has announced a new 72-hour extension of its airspace closure.

The suspension started at 12:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday and will last until 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

The move affects all arriving, departing, and transiting aircraft across Iraq.

This is a “precautionary measure” following the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

MAIN STORY

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority has pushed back the reopening of its airspace, announcing another 72-hour closure starting Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, the authority explained that the extension will run until Friday at noon. This decision means that no planes—whether they are landing, taking off, or just flying through Iraqi skies—will be allowed to operate during this window.

Officials described the move as a “temporary precautionary measure” based on constant security checks. This comes as tensions in the Middle East reached a new high following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28. Iran has since hit back with attacks on Israel and U.S. assets throughout the region, making the skies over Iraq a high-risk zone for commercial travel.

The Iraqi government said it will keep reviewing the situation as new updates come in. For now, the closure is creating a major hurdle for international airlines that usually use Iraqi paths to connect Europe and Asia. Many flights are now being forced to take longer, more expensive routes to avoid the danger zones.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The authority called the suspension a “temporary precautionary measure” designed to keep passengers and crew safe.

Aviation experts noted that the move follows “heightened tensions” caused by the recent exchange of strikes between the U.S., Israel, and Iran .

. Travel agencies have warned that the situation will be “reviewed in light of any updates,” meaning further extensions are possible if the fighting continues.

WHAT’S NEXT

Airlines Re-routing: Major carriers will continue to bypass Iraq, leading to longer flight times and higher fuel costs for trips to and from the Middle East.

Friday Review: All eyes will be on the 12:00 p.m. deadline on Friday to see if the Iraqi government feels it is safe enough to reopen the skies.

Travel Alerts: Passengers booked on flights through Baghdad or Erbil are advised to check with their airlines for cancellations or new schedules.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the skies over Iraq remain a “no-go” zone for at least another three days. As long as the U.S., Israel, and Iran are trading blows, Iraq is choosing to keep its airspace locked tight to avoid any accidental tragedies in the middle of a war zone.