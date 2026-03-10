Angélique Kidjo teams up with Davido and Ayra Starr for new album “Hope!!”

KEY POINTS

Five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo is releasing her 19th studio album, “Hope!!,” on April 24, 2026.

The album features a star-studded lineup including Davido, Ayra Starr, Pharrell Williams, and Nile Rodgers.

Dedicated to her late mother, Yvonne, the project has been five years in the making and contains 16 tracks.

The lead single, “Fall on Me” featuring PJ Morton, is already out and sets the tone for the joyful project.

MAIN STORY

Legendary Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo has announced her highly anticipated 19th studio album, titled “Hope!!,” set to drop on April 24, 2026. Kidjo, who has spent decades proving African music belongs on the world stage, described the project as a deeply personal tribute to her late mother, Yvonne.

The album follows her 2021 Grammy-winning project, Mother Nature, and is designed to act as a “healing antidote” during troubled times.

The 16-track album boasts a massive list of global collaborators. Pharrell Williams not only features on the project but also produced three of the songs in Paris. Fans can also expect to hear from Nile Rodgers, Quavo, Charlie Wilson, and the Soweto Gospel Choir. Nigerian stars Davido, Ayra Starr, and The Cavemen also play big roles on the album. Kidjo and Davido are already known for their past hits “Na Money” and “Joy,” and their reunion on “Hope!!” marks a new chapter in their successful partnership.

The first taste of the album, “Fall on Me” featuring PJ Morton, was released alongside the announcement. Produced by the famous Afrobeats producer Shizzi, the song introduces a project rooted in joy and perseverance. Kidjo noted that the final track is a special version of “Malaika,” a song her mother loved dearly. With guests spanning different generations and genres, “Hope!!” aims to show that despite our differences, everyone is deeply connected through music.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I put my whole heart into this album, and I’m so grateful to all the great artists who contributed their genius,” Angélique Kidjo shared on Instagram.

shared on Instagram. She described her late mother as the inspiration, stating, “She taught me that every dream I had could be accomplished, and that hope… is what makes us human.”

Industry watchers say the feature list, which includes Diamond Platnumz and Fally Ipupa, shows Kidjo’s continued role as Africa’s premier musical ambassador.

WHAT’S NEXT

Album Launch: Mark your calendars for April 24, 2026 , when the full album becomes available on all streaming platforms.

Mark your calendars for , when the full album becomes available on all streaming platforms. World Tour: Kidjo will hit the road from late March through July, with stops in the U.S., Canada, France, and Germany .

Kidjo will hit the road from late March through July, with stops in the . Music Videos: Keep an eye out for the official video for “Sunlight to My Soul” featuring the Soweto Gospel Choir, which is expected to drop soon.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Angélique Kidjo is using her 19th album to bridge the gap between legends and new stars. By bringing together names like Pharrell and Ayra Starr, she is making sure the message of hope and African pride reaches every corner of the globe.