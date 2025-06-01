InterswitchSPAK 7.0 Offering Over ₦30 Million In Scholarships – Registrations On Until June 7.

Registrations have continued to pour in for the 7th edition of InterswitchSPAK, the prestigious National Science Competition powered by Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies.

The competition is designed to spotlight academic excellence and spark innovation among African students, equipping students with the skills to tackle real-world problems, while nurturing a passion for STEM skills that are critical to Africa’s future.

InterswitchSPAK sports a multi-stage format, beginning with a series of qualifying examinations, followed by an engaging TV quiz show featuring the top 81 students. This approach ensures a comprehensive evaluation of participants’ knowledge and skills while delivering an exciting experience for viewers.

This year, the stakes are higher. With a scholarship pool of over N30 million, the overall winner will take home a N15 million tertiary scholarship spread over five years, a laptop, and monthly stipends.

The first runner-up will be awarded a N10 million scholarship spread over three years and a laptop, while the second runner-up will earn a N5 million scholarship for one year along with a laptop. Additional cash prizes will be awarded to 4th to 9th place winners, the top 18 semi-finalists, and the top 27 teachers who demonstrate exceptional dedication to mentoring their students.

Speaking on the initiative, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group said,

“InterswitchSPAK continues to be a powerful platform for discovering and nurturing Africa’s future innovators. Through this competition, we’re doing more than awarding scholarships; we’re igniting a movement of critical thinkers and changemakers who will lead the continent into a new era of technological and socio-economic transformation.”

Since its inception in 2017, InterswitchSPAK has inspired thousands of young Africans to dream big in the fields of science and technology. As the 7th edition unfolds, it remains a beacon of opportunity and a key driver of talent development across the continent.

Secondary schools across Nigeria can register their Year 11 students (aged 14-17) for the competition at https://www.interswitchspak.com/. Registration ends on June 7th, 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to stay informed through the official website and Interswitch’s social media channels for updates on the registration process.