Wike Announces Major Reforms In FCT Transportation Sector

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has announced that comprehensive reforms are underway to enhance safety, efficiency, and comfort in the FCT’s transportation sector. Wike disclosed this on Friday in Abuja during an inspection tour of the newly completed Kugbo and Mabushi Bus and Taxi Terminals. The terminals are set to be inaugurated as part of activities marking President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office.

The minister also inspected the completed access road to Giri District, which is ready for commissioning.

“There will be significant reforms in the FCT transport sector,” Wike stated. “A committee is already working on the modalities, and the reforms will be unveiled before the inauguration of the bus and taxi terminals.”

He emphasized that the reforms would include regulatory measures to enhance security and accountability in the taxi business.

“As part of our security measures, we must identify those involved in the taxi business, determine the appropriate colour codes, and ensure proper registration. This way, in case of any incident, it will be easier to trace and identify those involved,” Wike explained.

He also revealed plans to dismantle several roadside motor parks to decongest roads and improve traffic flow.

On the quality of work at the terminals, the minister expressed satisfaction, though he noted a few areas requiring correction. He commended the contractor for a job well done and reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting local contractors who deliver quality projects.

The Kugbo, Mabushi, and Central Area Bus and Taxi Terminals are part of ongoing efforts to transform the FCT’s public transportation infrastructure. While the Kugbo and Mabushi terminals are complete and ready for use, construction is still ongoing at the Central Area terminal.

Wike further disclosed that two new terminals would be constructed—one each in Bwari and Gwagwalada—to expand transportation access across the territory.