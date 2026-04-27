NGICE 2026 organizers brief SGF on Berlin investment and cultural expo

Keypoints

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Nigerian-German Investment and Cultural Expo (NGICE 2026) met with SGF Sen. George Akume to finalize preparations.

The expo, scheduled to take place in Berlin, is chaired by former Inspector General of Police Sir Mike Okiro and coordinated by Amb. Chielo Ojirika.

SGF George Akume is set to lead the Nigerian delegation to Berlin to present the country as an “investor’s paradise.”

Key sectors targeted for investment include oil and gas, solid minerals, agriculture, fashion, and technology.

The event will feature a Global Peace Concert and a Gala Night alongside high-level business forums and roundtable sessions.

Main Story

Amb. Chielo Ojirika explained that the visit was crucial as the SGF will head the official delegation tasked with attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into Nigeria’s burgeoning sectors.

The expo is designed as a hybrid of high-level commerce and cultural diplomacy. Organizers aim to secure commitments in the oil and gas and solid minerals sectors while simultaneously using Nigeria’s “soft power”, specifically its music and film industries to build a stronger national brand.

From roundtable sessions with German CEOs to networking visits at industrial institutions, NGICE 2026 is being positioned as a one-stop shop for German investors to explore Nigeria’s untapped agricultural and technological markets.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the investment-conversion gap; while high-level delegations often generate significant interest and “memorandums of understanding,” the true measure of success will be the actual inflow of capital into Nigerian projects following the expo. Organizers must solve the problem of bureaucratic friction, ensuring that the “investor’s paradise” promised in Berlin is matched by simplified entry and operational processes for German firms back home.

There’s also a cultural-commercial integration risk; the expo must balance its “Global Peace Concert” and gala events with serious, data-driven investment forums to ensure it is not perceived solely as a cultural festival. To succeed, the committee must provide clear, actionable investment guides for each of the identified sectors to convert curiosity into committed partnerships.

What’s Being Said

“We are presenting Nigeria as an investor’s paradise, a country full of untapped opportunities in trade, agriculture, fashion, technology, and culture,” stated Amb. Chielo Ojirika.

Ojirika added that the expo is designed to “attract foreign direct investment” and promote the country’s diverse business opportunities.

What’s Next

The SGF’s office is expected to issue formal directives to relevant ministries, including Trade and Solid Minerals, to prepare comprehensive investment portfolios for the Berlin trip.

The LOC is anticipated to begin a final vetting process for SMEs and creative industry professionals who wish to exhibit their products during the Berlin sessions.

Logistics and security arrangements for the Global Peace Concert and Gala Night are expected to be finalized with German municipal authorities in Berlin.

A pre-expo briefing for the Nigerian business community is likely to be held in Abuja to align the private sector participants with the government’s strategic goals for the mission.

Bottom Line

NGICE 2026 represents a critical attempt to rebrand Nigeria in the eyes of Europe’s largest economy. By combining hard-nosed investment forums with the undeniable global appeal of Nigerian culture, the organizers are betting that the path to a German investor’s wallet starts with a showcase of Nigeria’s vibrant potential.