Interswitch Appoints Cherry Eromosele as Group Chief Product & Marketing Officer

Interswitch, Africa’s leading financial technology and electronic payments company has announced the appointment of Cherry Eromosele to the role of Group Chief Product & Marketing Officer.

Prior to this appointment, Cherry had led Interswitch’s Marketing function as Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for creating and implementing innovative marketing strategies towards building the entire Interswitch brand portfolio, spanning both the corporate and consumer segments of the business; Verve and Quickteller brands. She played an instrumental role in the seamless roll-out of Interswitch’s consistent brand identity and successful marketing programs as the company expanded from Nigeria into new markets in Africa including Kenya and Uganda over the last 4 years.

In addition to her oversight of marketing/brand strategies and programs, she is expected in this new expanded role, to drive customer-led digital product leadership and innovation through closer alignment of the Group’s marketing and product teams across Interswitch’s West and East African markets.

Her remit also includes providing leadership and strategic direction for the end-to-end product innovation, product development, customer value management and product marketing functions, while continuing to champion the Group’s brand management, corporate communications and corporate social responsibility functions to drive key business objectives across the entire Interswitch business portfolio.

Cherry’s new role as Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Interswitch will bring closer alignment to product and marketing strategies, as the company transforms to enable it to tap into growth opportunities within the market, and to drive the next level of innovation along the payment and commerce value chain.

A dynamic and performance-driven professional with 20+years of versatile, multi-industry functional and leadership experience, she has a proven track record of success in product and marketing innovation, with deep experience spanning FMCG (alcoholic beverages), telecommunications, fast-moving consumer healthcare and most recently fintech/e-payments across key African markets.

Cherry has demonstrated a consistent ability to deliver exceptional results when crossing into new terrains and is reputed as having contributed significantly to the changing face of marketing in Nigeria, recognized in 2015 as Marketing Personality of the Year in Nigeria by Marketing Edge and more recently, as one of the top 50 Marketing Professionals in West Africa at the 7th edition of the annual Marketing World Awards in Accra, Ghana last year.