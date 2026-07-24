INGENTIA Energies inaugurates PML 66 host community board

Key points

INGENTIA Energies inaugurated the PML 66 Host Communities Development Trust Board in Port Harcourt.

The trust operationalizes statutory 3 percent operational expenditure contributions under the Petroleum Industry Act.

Regulatory authorities reported that 163 community trusts have been incorporated nationwide under the PIA framework.

A five-year development blueprint will guide project execution across the three benefiting host communities.

Main story

Oil firm INGENTIA Energies Limited has formally inaugurated the Board of Trustees for the Petroleum Mining License (PML) 66 Host Communities Development Trust, unlocking statutory development funding for three host populations in the Niger Delta.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Port Harcourt, INGENTIA Energies Managing Director Charles Odita stated that the board’s establishment represents the culmination of extensive stakeholder consultations. Odita emphasized that the trust will accelerate local infrastructure and socio-economic projects by giving community representatives direct oversight over development funds accrued through statutory contributions under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Under the legal framework of the PIA, petroleum exploration and production companies must remit three percent of their previous year’s actual operating expenditure directly to their incorporated Host Communities Development Trusts (HCDT).

Representing the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Kingsley Ehiaguina disclosed that 163 HCDTs have now been incorporated nationwide. Ehiaguina, who serves as Assistant Director of Host Community Development and Affairs, noted that over 1,100 development projects are currently active across the region, with more than 200 completed under the statutory framework. He urged the newly sworn-in trustees to maintain financial accountability and establish management committees promptly.

Lead consultant on the PML 66 trust, Dr. Godwin Minima, noted that comprehensive needs assessments involving youth, women, and traditional leaders yielded a five-year community development plan. Minima confirmed that the designated trust account is already funded, with project implementation expected to commence within three months.

Board Chairman Sunday Jonathan pledged transparent management of the funds, assuring residents that resources will be deployed exclusively toward welfare and community projects. Jonathan also called on the operator to extend development support beyond statutory minimums to foster long-term harmony.

The newly constituted board consists of Sunday Jonathan as Chairman, Ogbolauma Ilodeipe as Secretary, along with trustees Peace Goodluck, Kenoye Willie, Otaraku Jonathan, Ipeghan Charles, and Edum Gardner.

The issues

The inauguration of the PML 66 trust reflects the gradual enforcement of the PIA host community provisions, designed to shift community relations from ad-hoc corporate social responsibility to legally binding, community-managed development funds. By granting host populations direct control over statutory funding, the framework aims to mitigate historical grievances and reduce operational disruptions in oil-producing areas. However, the long-term effectiveness of these trusts will depend heavily on robust regulatory oversight, transparent fund management, and preventing local political friction from stalling project execution.

What’s being said

“With the inauguration of this trust, there will be a jump-start to the impact of our operations on the communities.” – Charles Odita, Managing Director, INGENTIA Energies

“The PIA HCDT framework is working. Today is another testament.” – Kingsley Ehiaguina, Assistant Director, NUPRC

“We pledge that as a board, we will not use our offices for personal gain but will ensure every kobo entrusted to us is used to improve the lives of our people.” – Sunday Jonathan, Chairman, PML 66 BOT

What’s next

The PML 66 Board of Trustees will constitute its management and advisory committees over the coming weeks, paving the way for project rollouts under the five-year community development plan within two to three months.

Bottom line

The inauguration of the PML 66 development trust reinforces the implementation of the PIA, establishing a structured framework for sustainable host community development in the Niger Delta.