House passes State Police Bill with funding safeguards, oversight reforms despite minority walkout

Key points

House of Representatives approves constitutional amendment establishing State Police Services.

Bill guarantees direct funding and independent oversight for state police institutions.

Federal intervention restricted to clearly defined emergency situations.

Minority lawmakers stage walkout, alleging constitutional breaches during passage.

Experts hail reform as a major milestone but urge careful implementation.

Main Story

The House of Representatives has approved a constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish State Police Services, advancing one of Nigeria’s most significant security reforms despite a dramatic walkout by minority lawmakers protesting the legislative process.

The proposed amendment, titled A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services and for Related Matters (HB.2797), secured the constitutionally required two-thirds majority after being considered by the Committee of the Whole.

President Bola Tinubu had transmitted the Executive Bill to the National Assembly as part of efforts to decentralise policing, strengthen intelligence gathering and improve Nigeria’s response to persistent security challenges.

Presenting the Constitution Review Committee’s report, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu described the proposal as a landmark reform that would bring policing closer to communities while enhancing collaboration among security agencies.

According to him, the amendment merely establishes the constitutional framework for state policing, while critical operational issues—including recruitment, training, funding mechanisms, accountability and intergovernmental coordination—will be addressed through subsequent legislation.

The bill creates a dual policing system, with the Federal Police Service retaining responsibility for terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, border security and interstate offences, while State Police Services will enforce state laws, maintain public order and protect lives and property within their respective jurisdictions.

The issues

The legislation introduces several constitutional safeguards aimed at preventing political interference in state policing.

Among its major provisions is a guarantee that allocations due to State Police Services will be paid directly to the institutions rather than passing through state governments, a move designed to shield police operations from political control through funding restrictions.

The amendment also strengthens the independence of oversight institutions by ensuring that the National Police Council, the Federal Police Service Commission and State Police Service Commissions operate independently of both the President and state governors.

Federal intervention in state policing will only be permitted under exceptional circumstances, including threats to national security, breakdown of public order beyond a state’s capacity, or serious human rights violations. Any intervention must be authorised in writing by the President, remain temporary and be subject to legislative and judicial oversight.

The bill also bars existing vigilante groups and community security outfits from automatically becoming State Police Services during the transition.

What’s being said

The passage of the bill, however, triggered protests from members of the minority caucus, who staged a walkout shortly after its approval.

Minority lawmakers argued that the House failed to comply with constitutional procedures governing amendments, alleging that members were denied the opportunity to consider individual clauses and propose amendments before the bill was adopted.

Despite their objections, the caucus clarified that it supports the creation of state police but believes the constitutional framework requires further technical review to address funding, governance and operational issues before implementation.

Meanwhile, security experts welcomed the development, describing it as a major milestone in Nigeria’s policing reforms.

Chairman of the Nigeria Police Committee on the Establishment of State Police, Prof. Olu Ogunsakin, said the amendment offers fresh hope for addressing Nigeria’s security challenges by creating a more responsive policing structure.

Security analyst Dr Charles Omole also noted that the controversy centred on legislative procedure rather than opposition to state policing itself, stressing that the constitutional amendment only lays the legal foundation, while a comprehensive policing law will define operational guidelines, accountability mechanisms and safeguards against abuse.

What’s next

Following approval by the House of Representatives, the constitutional amendment will require concurrence by the Senate before being transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for ratification, in line with constitutional amendment procedures.

If eventually approved, lawmakers will still need to enact detailed legislation governing recruitment, command structure, operational standards, funding arrangements, accountability mechanisms and coordination between federal and state police institutions.

Bottom line

The House’s approval of the State Police Bill marks one of Nigeria’s most consequential security reforms in decades, signalling a shift towards decentralised policing. While the legislation introduces safeguards intended to protect state police from political interference, disagreements over legislative procedure and concerns surrounding implementation, funding and oversight indicate that significant policy work remains before the reform becomes operational.