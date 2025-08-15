INEC Set For Saturday By-Elections In 12 States

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has completed logistics for Saturday’s by-elections in 16 constituencies, urging parties, voters and security agencies to uphold the law as campaigns end at midnight Thursday.

National Commissioner Sam Olumekun said non-sensitive materials had been delivered, BVAS configured and sensitive materials being distributed ahead of polls in two senatorial districts (Anambra, Edo), five federal constituencies (Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo) and nine state constituencies across eight states. Court-ordered reruns will also take place in Enugu and Kano.

Olumekun also disclosed that Continuous Voter Registration will resume online on August 18 and physically on August 25 across 811 centres nationwide.

Political parties intensified last-minute campaigns on Thursday. In Abuja, African Democratic Congress chairman David Mark urged INEC to restore credibility at the polls, while Oyo SDP chair Michael Okunlade expressed confidence in Ibadan North candidate Islamiyat Abdulkadir following her court victory.

In Edo, sensitive materials were dispatched under tight security, with five of nine parties — APC, ADC, ANPP, Action Alliance and PDP — signing a peace accord. Security chiefs have warned against violence, with the Police closing Jigawa’s Niger border from midnight Friday and deploying layered security nationwide.

By-elections in Adamawa and Oyo follow the deaths of sitting lawmakers, while in Zamfara, the APC accused Governor Dauda Lawal of arming vigilantes, a charge the governor dismissed as political propaganda.