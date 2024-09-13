inDrive Enhances User Experience, Introduces New Features

in Drive, the world’s leading ride-hailing platform has rolled out an amazing new feature to ramp up efficiency and take user experience to the next level for drivers and passengers in Nigeria and South Africa.

Now, with the latest update, users can enjoy the convenience of making voice calls directly within the app, revolutionizing communication during trips and making the experience even more seamless.

This awesome new feature offers two fantastic ways to connect: users can make calls using mobile data or Wi-Fi, or opt for traditional mobile network calls in areas with limited internet access. This means that no matter where you are, staying connected has never been easier!

But that’s not all – inDrive has also prioritized user privacy and security by implementing phone masking technology, ensuring that personal phone numbers are always kept confidential during calls.

Dimeji Timothy, the Senior Business Development Representative of inDrive in Nigeria, enthusiastically shared that “this update underscores our dedication to continuously enhance our users’ experience by providing solutions that prioritize convenience and safety.” Get ready for a smoother, safer, and even more awesome ride with inDrive!

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery.