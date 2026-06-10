Heirs Energies launches Agbada Green Corridor Initiative to anchor localized climate resilience

Key points

Indigenous firm Heirs Energies rolled out a target tree-planting campaign along the Agbada Non-Associated Gas (NAG) Corridor in Rivers State.

Named the Agbada Green Corridor Initiative, the program seeks to enhance local biodiversity and mitigate the carbon footprint of oil operations.

Executed in Omuohia Community, the project partners the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and the Self Help and Rural Development Association (SHERDA).

Senior Vice President Bola Bode affirmed that sustainable energy production must progress alongside active host community ecological conservation.

The intervention aligns with compliance structures managed by the OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) under the Petroleum Industry Act.

Main Story

Onshore energy development and ecosystem preservation must advance as parallel priorities to protect the host communities of the Niger Delta, indigenous operator Heirs Energies announced on Tuesday.

Launching the Agbada Green Corridor Initiative along its Non-Associated Gas (NAG) infrastructure corridor in the Omuohia Community of Rivers State, the company commenced a dedicated tree-planting campaign designed to regenerate regional biodiversity and establish a structural carbon sink. The corporate intervention brought together community leaders, environmental advocacy groups, state regulators, and industry workers to demonstrate that aggressive hydrocarbon production optimization can coexist with strict environmental stewardship.

“As we continue to grow production and expand our oil and gas business, we recognise that our success is closely linked to the wellbeing of our host communities and the health of the environment in which we operate,” stated Bola Bode, Senior Vice President of Production, who represented Heirs Energies Chief Executive Officer Osa Igiehon. “The Agbada Green Corridor Initiative is one expression of our commitment to responsible operations and sustainable development.”

The field exercise is being executed through a collaborative framework involving the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and the Self Help and Rural Development Association (SHERDA). Strategic oversight and localized alignment are further supported by the OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), a body corporate created under the transparency and community-inclusion mandates of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Ministry representatives present at the Omuohia launch commended the joint venture’s proactive approach, emphasizing that institutional partnerships between private operators, sub-national governments, and rural stakeholders remain the most viable model for long-term ecological preservation.

Operational data highlights that Heirs Energies currently contributes approximately 5% of Nigeria’s total domestic gas supply, feeding vital power plants that stabilize the national grid. Company executives clarified that the green corridor strategy serves as a key pillar within its broader corporate sustainability framework, balancing the immediate demands of national energy security with targeted investments that shield host ecosystems from the risks of rapid industrial expansion.

The Issues

Restoring heavily impacted onshore oil-producing terrains through structured, native-species reforestation programs.

Balancing the immediate financial demands of regional gas infrastructure expansion with long-term ecological preservation mandates.

Strengthening trust with Niger Delta host communities by routing environmental investments through localized statutory frameworks like the HCDT.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the strategic intersection of energy production and ecosystem safety, Heirs Energies Senior Vice President Bola Bode stated: “The Agbada Green Corridor Initiative reflects the company’s commitment to creating lasting value for both its host communities and the environment. Energy production and environmental sustainability can progress hand in hand.”

Validating the collaborative governance model of the green initiative, representatives of the Rivers State Ministry of Environment added that they “reaffirmed the importance of partnerships between government, communities, and industry in promoting environmental protection and sustainable development.”

What’s Next

Field teams from Heirs Energies and SHERDA will monitor sapling survival rates across the Omuohia NAG corridor through the wet season.

The OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust will integrate the green corridor expansion data into its annual corporate social responsibility report.

Independent environmental auditors will assess the initiative’s micro-climate impact and local biodiversity recovery markers by early 2027.

Bottom Line

Through its newly launched Agbada Green Corridor Initiative, Heirs Energies is utilizing multi-stakeholder tree-planting partnerships to prove that domestic gas extraction can actively integrate localized carbon mitigation and ecological restoration.