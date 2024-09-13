NECA Set to Hold 4th Annual Employers Excellence Award

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the umbrella organisation of employers and the foremost business membership organisation in the country is set to hold the 4th edition of the Annual Employers Excellence Award.

The event will be held on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. This annual event aims to recognise and celebrate outstanding organisations and employers in Nigeria who have demonstrated excellence in workplace practices, innovation, leadership, and corporate responsibility.

The NECA Employers’ Excellence Awards has become a benchmark for corporate excellence in Nigeria. It provides a platform to honour companies that have set themselves apart through their contributions to the nation’s economy and their commitment to fostering employee welfare, diversity, and sustainability.

Speaking on the theme “Defying The Odds”, the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, emphasized the importance of rewarding organizations who prioritize not only profitability but demonstration of tenacity due to the tough economic terrains as well as the well-being of their employees and the wider society.

“The Employers’ Excellence Awards has become a beacon of inspiration for companies in Nigeria. It showcases how businesses can succeed by nurturing their workforce, investing in innovation, and giving back to the community,” he stated.

Oyerinde called on stakeholders to actively participate and support the event through sponsorship. He emphasised the importance of showcasing excellence in Nigerian businesses and noted that participation in the award is free.

He explained that the 2024 edition will feature several key categories, including the Employer of the Year Award, Innovation in Employee Development Award, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Award, and Diversity & Inclusion Award.

The 2024 Employers Excellence Award is expected to draw a diverse audience of industry leaders, CEOs, HR professionals, and policymakers, making it a prime opportunity for networking and fostering partnerships.