 Cardi B And Offset Welcome Baby Number Three

Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, American rapper and singer, popularly known as Cardi B, has welcomed her third child with her partner, Offset, over the weekend.

This announcement was made via a post on her official Instagram page on Thursday.

“The prettiest lil thing,” she wrote in the post, followed by the date September 7, which she accompanied with photos of her beaming with joy and holding the newborn in a hospital. Cardi also shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn and her family.

Along with their newborn, Cardi B and Offset have two other children together: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave.

In one touching moment, Kulture is seen cradling her new baby sister while Offset tenderly holds the infant.

Although the couple has yet to reveal their daughter’s name, the arrival has added joy to a challenging time for their relationship.

The 31-year-old rapper and singer Cardi B announced her pregnancy last month, surprising fans as she also filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. The couple, who had secretly got married in 2017, are seen together in photos on social media, with Offset holding their newborn child.

Cardi B has requested primary custody of their children and child support from Offset, a well-known rapper and member of the Migos. The couple’s relationship has been marked by public ups and downs.

