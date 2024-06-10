InDrive Announces Platform Safety Upgrade

InDrive, the leading ride-hailing app has added a Safety Tips feature to its application, to remind passengers and drivers of available safety features and provide tips to stay safe when ride-hailing.

According to the management of inDrive, users of the app can now tap the Shield button in the inDrive app to show them how they are protected, with a full screen detailing each tip during any trip.

The new feature is being launched globally, offering safety tips customized to address specific issues in each country. These tips will be updated as needed to align with product changes and cover safety features both inside and outside the app.

Inside the app:

When booking a ride, users can choose a driver/passenger based on existing ratings and reviews.

Drivers receive the final destination beforehand, allowing them to decline orders that seem unsafe.

Outside the app:

Driver verification and onboarding processes.

Real-time ride sharing with a trusted contact.

Liveness checks to verify rider identity.

Device bans for violators.

Identification of potentially dangerous areas.

As part of its commitment to continuous improvement, inDrive is also currently testing new safety features. These include the use of Machine Learning to identify fraudulent documents provided by drivers during the drivers vetting process as well as automation of car photocontrol. This innovation will speed up the current verification processes, which include driver and car photo control, and verification of documents.

inDrive also uses machine learning to moderate avatars. This feature deletes people’s avatars if they are not aligned with the terms of use – i.e. if they depict inappropriate, sensitive or commercial content.

In addition, inDrive has updated its safety lessons for its drivers, with new lessons available. The lessons are an educational initiative to equip partner drivers with tips to handle potential aggression and threats that might arise before, during, or after a ride. The course provides safety instructions in the form of relatable stories.

inDrive monitors safety metrics within regions, and uses these to update the platform and course content based on relevant data. As such, the lessons include scenarios based on analyses of past accidents in Latin America, with strategies for dealing with them effectively. Partner drivers can easily access the course from the left-hand menu, within the inDrive app.





