Experts link Nigeria’s recent rise in inflation to external shocks and domestic factors

Key points

Nigeria’s recent uptick in inflation is linked to a combination of external shocks and domestic structural challenges.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that headline inflation rose to 15.69 per cent in April 2026.

Emerging global risks, particularly the Middle East conflict, are increasingly shaping Nigeria’s inflation outlook.

The removal of fuel subsidy remains one of the most significant structural drivers of broad-based inflationary shocks.

Insecurity in key farming areas, high transportation costs, and poor storage facilities continue to dominate food inflation.

Main Story

Some experts have linked Nigeria’s recent rise in inflation to external shocks and domestic factors, including the removal of fuel subsidy and insecurity.

The experts made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday, while reacting to the latest inflation figures for April.

According to them, Nigeria’s recent uptick in inflation is a combination of external shocks, particularly geo-political tensions in the Middle East, and domestic structural challenges, including the removal of fuel subsidy and persistent insecurity.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 15.69 per cent in April 2026, up by 0.31 per cent from the 15.38 per cent recorded in March.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, economic analysts noted that long-term fiscal adjustments require domestic supply lines to remain insulated from volatile international distribution networks.

Media reports show that Nigeria’s inflation rate reversed its downward trend after 12 consecutive months and started rising again in March 2026, continuing into April. An economist, Chidi Nwanze, said emerging global risks, especially the Middle East conflict, were increasingly shaping Nigeria’s inflation outlook in 2026.

He said the crisis had heightened uncertainty in global energy markets, disrupted supply chains and pushed up transportation and import costs, contributing to inflationary pressures recorded in April.

Furthermore, agricultural productivity tracking shows that output constraints within processing hubs are pushing consumer costs higher across essential commodity groups. An agro-economist, Sunday Peter, said food inflation continued to dominate Nigeria’s inflation basket due to its large weight in household consumption.

He noted that insecurity in key farming areas had disrupted agricultural production, while high transportation costs, poor storage facilities, seasonal shortages and climate-related challenges had further constrained food supply. Meanwhile, news reports indicate that Nigerians have continued to call on the government to urgently address rising food and transportation costs across the country.

The Issues

Mitigating external price shocks and energy disruptions caused by ongoing geo-political conflicts in the Middle East.

Overcoming core domestic structural constraints including low industrial productivity, weak electricity supply, and heavy import dependence.

Securing key farming regions from persistent insecurity to stabilize agricultural production and food supply lines.

What’s Being Said

Outlining how external factors influence regional commodity markets alongside domestic issues, economist Chidi Nwanze explained: “Although, domestic structural issues remain the primary drivers of inflation, external shocks such as the Middle East conflict are increasingly influencing prices through higher energy costs, exchange rate pressures and rising global commodity prices.”

Characterizing the wide-ranging economic impact of policy changes in the energy sector, Nwanze stated: “Since the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigeria has experienced a broad-based inflationary shock.”

Detailing the precise chain reaction triggered by the subsidy termination across secondary commercial tiers, he added: “Petrol prices surged almost immediately, triggering higher transportation costs, increased electricity tariffs and rising production expenses for businesses. The ripple effects quickly spread across nearly every sector of the economy,”

Explaining how a de-escalation of global hostilities could offer potential relief to domestic consumers, economist Mr Olaolu Balogun noted “that Nigeria’s inflation could ease if the ongoing Middle East crisis subsides, as this would likely lower global oil prices.”

Noting the precise mechanism through which a drop in global crude benchmarks filters down to the domestic market, Balogun said “that a decline in crude oil prices would reduce transportation and energy costs, ease pressure on imported goods and help stabilise domestic price levels.”

Summarizing why price stability remains difficult to achieve without comprehensive structural overhauls, agro-economist Sunday Peter stated: “Until these underlying constraints are addressed, price stability will remain difficult to achieve.”

Highlighting how infrastructural deficits and an overreliance on foreign goods leave the domestic economy exposed, Peter explained: “Low industrial productivity means the economy is not producing enough goods locally, while weak electricity supply continues to raise production costs and limit competitiveness. Overreliance on imports exposes the country to external price shocks, and when combined with insecurity and poor logistics infrastructure, the result is persistent inflationary pressure across key sectors,”

What’s Next

Economic analysts will monitor whether the Middle East conflict subsides to see if global oil prices and imported inflation ease.

Government agencies will face ongoing pressure from citizens to deploy urgent interventions targeting high food and transport costs.

Policymakers must focus on long-term constraints such as industrial productivity, electricity supply, and farming security to restore price stability.

Bottom Line

Reversing a year-long downward trend, Nigeria’s headline inflation climbed to 15.69 per cent in April 2026 as experts point to a punishing mix of external Middle East energy shocks and deeply rooted domestic crises like fuel subsidy removal, low industrial productivity, and widespread rural insecurity.