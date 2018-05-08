ICT Whiz-kid Receives $4,000 Grant from Keystone Bank

Billed to attend Yale University program

A 12-year-old Nigerian ICT whiz-kid, Oluwatomisin Jasmin Ogunnubi, has received the sum of $4,000 from one of Nigeria’s most reliable financial institutions, Keystone Bank Limited.

The money is aimed to boost the educational pursuit of Oluwatomisin, a student of Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Lagos, who was recently accepted by Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, to attend the Young Global Scholars summer program organized for outstanding high school students.

This gesture is part of Keystone Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its commitment to strengthen educational development and empowerment of Nigerian youths.

Tomisin is the young girl who not only developed an app for tracking kids but has won numerous awards in Canada, US and UK. She was in Oxford in 2017.

Determined not to be left out of the Yale Young Global Scholars programme, Tomisin had in April 2018 written to the lender to partner with her in her quest and in swift response, Keystone Bank presented her with the sum of $4000 to attend the program slated for July.

Brilliant Tomisin came into the limelight in 2016 when she developed a location tracking App called ‘My Locator’ at the age of 12.

Commenting on the development, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr Obeahon Ohiwerei, stated that, “At Keystone Bank, our commitment to exceptional services extends beyond providing banking services.

“It includes giving back to the communities in which we operate to make a lasting difference through our main pillars: health, education, women & youth empowerment and employee volunteer scheme.”

“As a financial institution, we make conscious efforts to empower the youths as it is our belief that they hold the future,” he added.

Presenting the cheque to the young girl, Mr Tijjani Aliyu, Chief Risk Officer, Keystone Bank stressed that beyond giving back to the communities for their support of the bank’s activities over the years, Keystone Bank is embarking on a deliberate effort to develop Nigerian youths and empower women through its sustainability activities.

Yale Young Global Scholars is a highly selective academic leadership programme for high school sophomores and juniors from around the world aged between 15 and 17. The programme is designed to bring together students with the talent, drive, energy, and ideas to make meaningful impact as young leaders, even before they begin university studies. ​