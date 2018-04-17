IBEDC Trains 170 Workers, Revokes Allegation of Non-Remittance to NBET

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has revoked allegations that it was one of the electricity distribution companies that did not remit payment in respect of the bulk energy invoice presented by the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) for the month of January 2018.

The company in partnership with Power Africa, a United States government-led initiative coordinated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has recently completed a three- day intensive training of over 170 commercial line workers.

The trained workers also include: team leads and managers, who were trained on the maintenance of the company’s network and facilities, detection of Illegal connections to the company’s network, discovering meter by-pass and tampering, as well as energy theft.

IBEDC further explained in a statement that an energy invoice for the previous month usually comes towards the end of the following month.

According to the statement, the January 2018 bill was received towards the end of February 2018.

The company added that it has remained consistent in its remittance to NBET, stressing that it paid the said January 2018 invoice precisely on February 8, 2018.

IBEDC has also stated that as a responsible organisation that is committed to fulfilling its obligations to all stakeholders, it has completed a three-day intensive training of over 170 Commercial line workers, team leads and managers, in partnership with Power Africa, a United States government-led initiative coordinated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The workers were trained on maintenance of the company’s network and facilities, detection of Illegal connections to the company’s network, discovering meter by-pass and tampering, and energy theft.

The Managing Director of IBEDC Mr. John Donnachie also noted that the company over the years had been recording huge revenue losses due to illegal connections, non-settlement of bills by customers.