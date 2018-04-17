Nigerians now Enjoy Improved Electricity Service – Fashola

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has revealed that Nigerians now get more volumes of electricity supplied to their homes and offices.

Fashola insisted that at the moment, most commercial and residential consumers of electricity have packed up their alternative power supply sources for grid electricity, which he claimed has improved tremendously.

Moreover, recent supply statistics from the Advisory Power Team in the Office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has contradicted the minister’s claims as power generation averaged only 3,847.8 megawatts in the first 104 days of 2018.

The minister while speaking during the April 2018 edition of the monthly power sector operators meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, claimed Nigerians now spend less money to procure alternative power.

“We are on a journey to a destination of promise and eventual prosperity and I use this occasion to salute the efforts and contributions of all those who have brought us this far.

Even if those who were most vocal in condemnation when the situation appeared very dire are now uttering some muted acknowledgment that it has improved, we must continue to draw inspiration from well-meaning and right thinking Nigerians who were gracious enough to publicly acknowledge that: they are saving some money from diesel they used to spend for generators; they are running their generators for fewer hours; and they are getting comparably more power than before,” he said.

“It is because of those gracious and well-meaning and right thinking Nigerians that we must dig deeper, work harder and be more determined to improve service delivery,” he added.