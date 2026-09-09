I only married my wife for my children to get british passports – Femi Kuti

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 9, 2026

Keypoints

• Femi Kuti said he told his first wife before marriage that he could not remain faithful to one woman.

• The 64 year old Afrobeat musician said he married his first wife partly so their children could have access to British passports.

• Femi said he had been open about his views on relationships and his lifestyle before getting married.

• He was married to Funke Kuti, with whom he had one child, Omorinmade “Made” Kuti.

• Femi’s marriage to Funke later ended in divorce.

Main Story

Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti has revealed that he warned his first wife, Funke Kuti, before their marriage that he would struggle to remain faithful to one woman, The 64-year-old musician made the disclosure during an interview with Channels Television, where he discussed his views on relationships and marriage.

Femi said he was honest with his first wife about his lifestyle, telling my first wife before we got married that I love women and could never be faithful to just one woman. I only married her so my children could get a British passport,” her that he loved women and did not believe he could commit exclusively to one woman.

The musician also said he had a specific reason for getting married, explaining that he wanted his children to have access to British passports, “I told my first wife before we got married that I love women and could never be faithful to just one woman. I only married her so my children could get a British passport,” he said.

Femi and Funke Kuti had one child together, Omorinmade Kuti, popularly known as Made Kuti, who was born in 1995, The marriage eventually ended in divorce after several years.

The Issues

Femi’s comments have drawn attention because of his candid explanation of his motivation for marriage and his views on monogamy.

His statement also raises broader questions about expectations within marriage, honesty between partners and the importance of discussing relationship boundaries before marriage.

The reference to British passports also places his decision within the context of the benefits and opportunities associated with British citizenship and travel documentation.

What’s Being Said

Femi said he had made his position clear to his first wife before they got married and did not hide his attitude towards relationships, The musician has also recently spoken about Nigeria’s political situation. In an episode of the Good News Naija podcast, he argued that President Bola Tinubu is not Nigeria’s major problem and identified the judiciary as a more significant issue.

What’s Next

Femi’s comments are likely to continue generating public discussion, particularly around his views on marriage, fidelity and family, His broader comments on Nigeria’s political and judicial systems may also attract further attention as he continues to speak publicly on national issues.

Bottom Line

Femi Kuti says he entered his first marriage with his views on relationships already made clear to his wife and that securing British passports for his children was one of his motivations for marrying.