House Of Reps Start Consideration Of N419.8bn FCT Supplementary Budget

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives resumed discussion of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill, which totals N419.8 billion. Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo), the Majority Leader, submitted the bill in response to President Bola Tinubu’s request in Abuja.

Presenting the bill, Ihonvbere stated that of the N419.8 billion, N38.06 billion is for overhead costs and N381 billion is for capital expenditure. He asked lawmakers to adopt the bill so that the FCT can function effectively.

In his remarks, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas submitted the bill to the House Committee on FCT for further legislative action. Members of the FCT committee decided to offer an accelerated hearing to budget.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Aliyu Betara (APC-Borno) said that the committee will lay a report on the bill before the house for further consideration and adoption.