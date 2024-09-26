FG Increases NYSC Corps Members’ Monthly Allowance to N77,000

The Federal Government has approved an increase in corps members’ monthly payment to N77,000, effective July 2024. Caroline Embu, NYSC’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, confirmed this in a statement late Wednesday.

According to the News Agency, before the hike, corps members received a monthly payment of N33,000. According to Embu, the rise is consistent with the implementation of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

“This is contained in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated Sept. 25 and signed by the Chairman, Mr Ekpo Nta.

“Prior to this, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, had paid an advocacy visit to the chairman in which he solicited for a robust welfare package for corps members.”

Embu said that the NYSC director-general was thankful to the Federal Government for the gesture which he described as timely.

She added that he was optimistic that it would not only bring much needed succour to the corps members, but also boost their morale and motivate them to do more on their service to the nation.