Kogi says ultra-modern market will boost national commerce

Key points

Kogi says the Lokoja Ultra Modern Market will become one of Nigeria’s largest commercial hubs.

The 25-hectare project will relocate traders from seven markets to reduce congestion and improve safety.

Government says the project will create jobs, boost investment and strengthen the state’s economy.

Main story

The Kogi State Government says the Lokoja Ultra Modern Market will transform commerce across Nigeria by leveraging the state’s strategic location and providing one of the country’s largest and most modern trading hubs.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, made the statement on Monday during an inspection of the project site in Lokoja.

Fanwo said the 25-hectare market would accommodate traders from seven existing markets in Lokoja, creating a well-planned commercial environment designed to improve trade, enhance safety, reduce traffic congestion and stimulate economic growth.

He described the project as a flagship initiative of Governor Ahmed Ododo’s administration and a key component of its Urban Renewal Agenda aimed at transforming Lokoja into a cleaner, smarter and more organised state capital.

According to him, the government is pursuing broader environmental and infrastructure reforms to modernise the city and improve the ease of doing business.

Fanwo said the existing International Market at Nataco had exceeded its capacity and now posed traffic, environmental and safety challenges, adding that traders would begin relocating to the new facility from 2027.

He noted that Kogi’s central location positioned the market to attract traders and investors from across the country.

The commissioner said the facility would include open trading spaces, lock-up shops, market halls, technology hubs, banking facilities, a clinic, fire and security stations, a food court, a modern abattoir, warehouses and extensive parking infrastructure.

He added that the project would create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, support small and medium-sized enterprises, increase internally generated revenue and strengthen Kogi’s position as a commercial and investment destination.

Fanwo described the market, alongside the state’s airport project, as one of the Ododo administration’s legacy infrastructure initiatives.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, saying they had improved states’ capacity to finance major infrastructure projects.

The issues

The project reflects growing efforts by state governments to use modern market infrastructure as a tool for urban renewal and economic development. Its success will depend on timely completion, effective relocation of traders and sustained investor interest.

What’s being said

“Kogi is at the heart of Nigeria. Every major route passes through the state, making Lokoja an ideal commercial destination. This market has the potential to transform commerce not only in Kogi but across Nigeria.” — Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communications.

What’s next

Construction of the market will continue ahead of the planned relocation of traders from existing markets in 2027, while the state government seeks to attract investors and businesses to the new commercial hub.

Bottom line

Kogi is betting that a modern, strategically located market will drive trade, reduce urban congestion and strengthen the state’s role as a national commercial gateway.