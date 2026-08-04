NUPRC seeks stronger industry collaboration for energy growth

Key points

NUPRC called for stronger government-industry collaboration to build a resilient and competitive petroleum sector.

The commission said stakeholder engagement has helped shape reforms and improve Nigeria’s investment climate.

NMDPRA said Nigeria is on course to becoming Africa’s refining hub through regulatory reforms and gas expansion.

Main story

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has called for stronger collaboration among government, regulators and industry stakeholders to build a resilient and globally competitive petroleum sector capable of driving economic growth and energy security.

The Chief Executive of NUPRC, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, made the call on Monday while delivering a keynote address at the 49th Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE 2026) in Lagos.

Eyesan described the conference as one of Africa’s leading technical and strategic energy platforms, saying sustained dialogue and partnerships are essential as the global energy landscape continues to evolve.

She said the conference theme, “Thriving in the Evolving Global Energy Landscape: Collaborative Growth and Resilience,” reflects the realities confronting the oil and gas industry.

According to her, many of the reforms transforming Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector have been influenced by recommendations from professional engagements and consultations with industry stakeholders.

She said regular engagement with operators has helped the commission establish a more transparent, predictable and investor-friendly regulatory environment.

Eyesan stressed that resilient energy systems, sustained investment and long-term industry growth can only be achieved through collaboration, innovation and practical policy solutions.

She encouraged participants to propose solutions that would strengthen the regulatory framework and improve Nigeria’s investment climate, assuring them that stakeholder recommendations would continue to inform future policies.

The NUPRC chief said Nigeria remains well-positioned to compete globally because of its abundant oil and gas reserves, growing indigenous petroleum industry, skilled workforce, improving regulatory framework and strategic location.

She urged stakeholders to move beyond discussions and work together to build an energy industry capable of supporting sustainable economic growth and national energy security.

Speaking at the conference, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Rabiu Umar, said Nigeria is on course to becoming Africa’s refining hub.

Umar said the Authority’s regulatory approach would remain firm, fair and fast to encourage investment, strengthen energy security and expand the country’s gas economy.

He noted that the emergence of large-scale private and modular refineries is transforming Nigeria from a crude oil exporter and fuel importer into a producer and exporter of refined petroleum products.

Umar said the NMDPRA is working with the NUPRC to enforce domestic crude supply obligations to ensure adequate feedstock for local refineries.

He added that the Authority is also prioritising pipeline rehabilitation, strategic petroleum storage, nationwide product distribution and expanded gas utilisation through power generation, industries, LPG and Compressed Natural Gas.

The NMDPRA chief further disclosed that another round of gas distribution licences would be issued following the completion of a nationwide gas market mapping exercise.

The issues

Nigeria’s petroleum regulators are seeking to balance energy transition with increased domestic refining, gas development and investment attraction. Achieving these objectives will depend on regulatory certainty, infrastructure development and sustained collaboration between government and industry.

What’s being said

“The best policies and regulations are built through collaboration. By listening, learning, and working together, we are building a regulatory system that is practical, responsive, and forward-looking.” — Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Chief Executive, NUPRC.

“Our regulatory approach will be firm, fair, and fast.” — Rabiu Umar, Chief Executive, NMDPRA.

What’s next

Industry stakeholders are expected to develop recommendations from the conference, while regulators continue implementing reforms aimed at expanding refining capacity, strengthening gas infrastructure and improving Nigeria’s investment environment.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s petroleum regulators say stronger collaboration, regulatory certainty and investment in refining and gas infrastructure will be central to building a more competitive and resilient energy sector.