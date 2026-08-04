Soludo urges Nigerians to embrace locally made fabrics

Key points

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo urged Nigerians to buy locally made fabrics to create jobs and strengthen the economy.

He said Nigeria’s improved macroeconomic stability presents fresh opportunities for investment.

Soludo called for stronger collaboration among federal, state and local governments to drive economic growth.

Main story

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has urged Nigerians to embrace locally made fabrics, saying increased patronage would create jobs, reduce import dependence and strengthen the country’s economy.

Soludo made the call on Monday in his goodwill message at the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit in Asaba, themed “Harnessing Our Strengths, Unlocking Our Potential.”

He said the Federal Government’s ongoing economic reforms have created opportunities for states and local governments to redefine their economies and pursue sustainable growth.

The governor stressed that promoting locally manufactured products had become more important than ever, calling for stronger collaboration among the three tiers of government to accelerate economic development.

He lamented Nigeria’s continued dependence on imported fabrics despite the country’s rich textile and fashion industry.

Soludo said his decision to wear the locally produced Akwete fabric had helped boost demand, increasing income and employment opportunities for local producers.

He argued that widespread adoption of Made-in-Nigeria clothing could generate millions of jobs across the country.

The governor also proposed that future investment summits encourage participants to wear locally made outfits to promote indigenous industries and stimulate domestic production.

On the economy, Soludo said Nigeria’s improving macroeconomic stability had created a more predictable environment for both local and foreign investors.

He noted that exchange rate reforms and stronger foreign reserves had improved investor confidence and enhanced the country’s economic outlook.

The governor, however, emphasised that sustainable economic growth required stronger cooperation among federal, state and local governments.

He urged Delta and Anambra states to deepen economic collaboration, particularly following the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, saying both states should position themselves as complementary economic hubs.

Soludo also commended the organisers of the summit for focusing on practical investment outcomes rather than speeches, urging governments to sustain investment promotion beyond periodic conferences.

The summit was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, ministers, investors and business leaders, among other stakeholders.

The issues

Soludo’s comments highlight the challenge of translating Nigeria’s manufacturing potential into jobs and industrial growth. While improving macroeconomic stability may attract investment, expanding domestic production and encouraging consumers to buy locally made goods remain key to reducing import dependence and strengthening value chains.

What’s being said

“If all Nigerians deliberately wear Made-in-Nigeria clothing, we could create millions of jobs across the country.” — Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State.

“The Second Niger Bridge has brought our states closer. Delta and Anambra should now see themselves as twin economic centres and work more closely in areas of mutual benefit.” — Chukwuma Soludo.

What’s next

State governments are expected to pursue stronger investment partnerships and industrial collaboration, while initiatives promoting Made-in-Nigeria products may receive greater attention as part of broader economic diversification efforts.

Bottom line

Soludo argues that economic reforms alone are not enough, saying sustained support for local industries and stronger intergovernmental collaboration are essential to creating jobs and driving long-term economic growth.