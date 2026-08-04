Seplat urges faster gas development to boost energy security

Key points

Seplat Energy called for greater collaboration, investment and faster gas development to strengthen Nigeria’s role in global energy markets.

The company said Nigeria should capitalise on global energy supply disruptions by improving production reliability and expanding gas infrastructure.

Seplat reaffirmed support for Nigeria’s oil and gas production targets and highlighted its growing contribution to domestic gas supply.

Main story

Seplat Energy Plc has called for stronger collaboration, increased investment and accelerated gas development to position Nigeria as a reliable global energy supplier amid shifting geopolitical and energy market dynamics.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Effiong Okon, made the call on Monday while delivering the keynote address at the 49th Nigerian Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE 2026) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria Council in Lagos.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Thriving in the Evolving Global Energy Landscape: Collaborative Growth and Resilience,” Okon said energy remains the foundation of economic prosperity and sustainable development.

He said recent geopolitical tensions, including disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, have reinforced the importance of energy security, creating opportunities for reliable producers to strengthen their position in global markets.

According to him, Nigeria should seize the opportunity by improving production reliability, expanding gas infrastructure, securing supply routes and strengthening investor confidence.

Okon advocated an energy transition centred on “energy addition” rather than “energy subtraction,” arguing that Nigeria requires more electricity, natural gas, responsible oil production and commercially viable renewable energy to support economic growth.

He described natural gas as central to Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda, noting that it could support power generation, fertiliser and petrochemical production, data centres, compressed natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and cleaner cooking solutions.

The Seplat chief said Africa’s abundant energy resources would only translate into broad-based prosperity through sustained investment in infrastructure, industrialisation and job creation.

Highlighting the company’s performance, Okon said Seplat recorded average working interest production of 131,506 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025, representing a 148 per cent increase from the previous year.

He added that the company restored 49 idle offshore wells, increasing gross production capacity by 48,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Okon said Seplat currently supplies up to 30 per cent of Nigeria’s grid-connected gas for electricity generation through its Oben, Sapele and ANOH gas facilities.

He expressed confidence that the company would surpass its 2025 performance in 2026, citing strong operational results recorded in the first half of the year.

The Seplat CEO also reaffirmed the company’s support for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s target of producing three million barrels of oil per day and 12 billion standard cubic feet of gas daily by 2030.

He urged industry stakeholders to prioritise infrastructure reliability, expand gas-to-industry projects, produce lower-cost and lower-carbon energy, strengthen public-private collaboration and invest in developing skilled professionals.

Okon also commended the Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria Council for sustaining the NAICE conference over the past 49 years, describing it as a leading platform for technical, commercial and policy dialogue.

The issues

Global energy market disruptions are creating opportunities for resource-rich producers, but Nigeria’s ability to benefit will depend on expanding gas infrastructure, improving production reliability and maintaining a stable investment climate.

What’s being said

“The world is asking who can deliver energy reliably when the system is stressed. This is Nigeria’s moment to lead by improving uptime, securing routes, delivering more products to the market and deepening gas infrastructure.” — Effiong Okon, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy.

“Nigeria requires more electricity, gas, responsible oil production and commercially viable renewable energy.” — Effiong Okon.

What’s next

Industry stakeholders are expected to pursue greater collaboration on gas infrastructure, investment and energy security, while Seplat aims to expand production and support Nigeria’s long-term oil and gas output targets.

Bottom line

Seplat believes Nigeria can strengthen its position in global energy markets if it accelerates gas development, improves production reliability and builds stronger partnerships across the energy value chain.