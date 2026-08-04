Gbajabiamila: Tinubu to receive draft State Policing Bill September 3

Key points

The Presidential Working Group will submit the draft National Policing Bill to President Bola Tinubu on September 3.

States will only be allowed to establish police services after meeting prescribed operational and institutional standards.

The proposed legislation seeks to create a dual federal-state policing system while preserving national standards and safeguards.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum backed the initiative, describing state policing as a major governance reform.

The Attorney-General said national policing standards would prevent abuse and ensure equal protection for all Nigerians.

Main Story

The Chairman of the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has disclosed that the committee will present the draft executive bill on state policing to President Bola Tinubu on September 3, as part of efforts to establish a legal and operational framework for state police in Nigeria.

Speaking after a meeting of the working group at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Gbajabiamila explained that although the constitutional amendment process on state policing is progressing, no state would be permitted to commence policing operations until it demonstrates adequate readiness in key operational areas.

According to him, states must satisfy requirements covering recruitment, training, equipment, pensions, financial sustainability, firearms control, complaints handling, independent oversight and other institutional safeguards before receiving approval to operate state police services.

He stressed that the proposed reforms are designed to create a professional, accountable and sustainable dual policing architecture that brings security closer to communities while maintaining national standards and protecting citizens’ rights.

Gbajabiamila noted that the constitutional amendment establishing state police has not yet taken effect because it is still awaiting approval by the required number of state Houses of Assembly. Until then, he said, the Nigeria Police Force remains the country’s only constitutionally recognized police institution.

He added that after completing the draft legislation, the working group will conduct nationwide consultations before the President grants final approval and transmits the executive bill to the National Assembly.

The working group has also opened a public consultation process, inviting memoranda and position papers from Nigerians, civil society organizations, professional bodies, and other stakeholders to strengthen the proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) reaffirmed its support for the proposed National Policing Bill, describing state policing as one of the Tinubu administration’s most significant governance reforms. Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said the legislation is intended to provide a workable legal framework rather than centralize policing powers.

Also speaking, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the proposed legislation is aimed at strengthening public safety while ensuring state police cannot be used as instruments of political intimidation or oppression. He added that states unable to establish police services immediately would continue to rely on the Nigeria Police Force until they develop the required capacity.

The Issues

The constitutional amendment creating state police is yet to be completed before implementation can begin.

Differences in the financial and institutional capacity of states may affect the pace of implementation.

Safeguards are required to prevent state police from becoming instruments of political persecution.

National standards and independent oversight will be essential to ensure professionalism, accountability and equal protection across all states.

What’s Being Said

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chairman, Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill

“Operational commencement must be based on readiness, not announcement.”

“State police cannot mean 36 state militias.”

“There is no operational state police service anywhere in Nigeria, and the Nigeria Police Force remains the constitutionally recognised police institution.”

Dapo Abiodun, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum

“Someone has to be responsible for ensuring that the amendment now reflects in a bill that can be operated, and that’s what we’re working on.”

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Attorney-General of the Federation

“The main thrust of this bill is to ensure security of life and property, and it is also important that we do not make state policing a weapon of political persecution or oppression.”

What’s Next

The Presidential Working Group will conclude the draft National Policing Bill and submit it to President Tinubu on September 3. Following nationwide consultations and presidential approval, the executive bill will be forwarded to the National Assembly for legislative consideration. States will only be certified to establish police services after satisfying nationally prescribed operational standards and after the constitutional amendment process is completed.

Bottom Line

The proposed National Policing Bill represents a significant step toward establishing state police in Nigeria. However, implementation will depend on constitutional amendments, legislative approval and strict compliance with national operational standards designed to ensure professionalism, accountability and equal protection for all Nigerians.