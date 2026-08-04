Adeleke predicts victory, seeks free and fair Osun poll

Key points

Governor Ademola Adeleke says he is confident of winning the Aug. 15 Osun governorship election.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure police neutrality and credible conduct of the poll.

Adeleke called on supporters to protect their votes and remain peaceful on election day.

Main story

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed confidence that he will secure re-election in the Aug. 15 governorship poll if the election is conducted freely and fairly.

Speaking during his re-election campaign in Osogbo on Monday, Adeleke said he was optimistic of victory and urged voters to turn out in large numbers on election day.

The governor also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to direct the Nigeria Police Force to remain professional and impartial throughout the electoral process.

Adeleke alleged that members of the Accord Party were being killed and appealed to the President to prevent further violence.

He warned against any attempt to manipulate the election, saying the poll would serve as an important test ahead of the 2027 general elections and would be closely watched by the international community.

The governor urged his supporters to vote peacefully and remain at polling units until results were officially announced.

He maintained that the outcome of the election should reflect the will of the people and said any political change should come through the ballot box.

The issues

Adeleke’s comments reflect growing concerns over election security and the neutrality of security agencies ahead of the Osun governorship election. The credibility of the poll will depend on a peaceful voting process, effective security management and public confidence in the electoral process.

What’s being said

With God on my side, I am confident of victory. If this election is free and fair, I will win. — Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

We will not accept any attempt to rig this election. Direct the police to act professionally and impartially. — Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

What’s next

Attention will focus on security preparations, the conduct of political campaigns and the readiness of electoral authorities ahead of the Aug. 15 governorship election.

Bottom line

Adeleke has framed the Osun governorship election as a test of Nigeria’s democratic process, expressing confidence in victory while calling for a peaceful, free and credible poll.