Abia disburses N1.2bn for healthcare, social protection

Key points

Abia State disbursed N1.2 billion to 81 vulnerable groups between January and June 2026.

The intervention covered healthcare, housing support, disaster relief and education assistance.

Government also expanded the World Bank-backed Nigeria for Women project to six additional LGAs.

Main story

The Abia State Government has disbursed N1.2 billion to support 81 vulnerable groups through life-saving medical interventions and other social protection programmes in the first half of 2026.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Okey Kanu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

Kanu said the intervention, implemented through the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, aligns with the state’s social protection framework aimed at improving the welfare of vulnerable residents.

According to him, beneficiaries received support for life-saving medical treatment, housing assistance for persons with disabilities, emergency housing for disaster victims and educational support for indigent students.

He said the ministry has continued to identify and coordinate urgent medical and humanitarian assistance, while regular monitoring of beneficiaries led to the recovery and refund of N20.9 million to the state treasury.

Kanu also disclosed that the Nchedo Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Aba handled 11 cases of sexual and gender-based violence between July and August, with six suspects arrested and four already prosecuted.

On women empowerment, he said Governor Alex Otti approved N450 million as the state’s counterpart funding for the World Bank-supported Nigeria for Women project.

The programme, previously implemented in three local government areas, has now been extended to Isiala Ngwa South, Ugwunagbo, Arochukwu, Bende, Ikwuano and Ukwa West, increasing the number of participating women affinity groups from 3,000 to 6,000.

Kanu urged eligible women in the newly added local government areas to register with the State Project Implementation Unit to benefit from the initiative.

He added that the Ministry of Works completed direct labour projects at 46 locations across the state, including the desilting of drains and roads in parts of Umuahia to reduce flooding during the rainy season.

The commissioner further disclosed that 26 road projects are currently under contract across the state, although construction has slowed because of the rains.

The issues

The interventions highlight Abia’s focus on strengthening social protection through healthcare, women empowerment and infrastructure. The challenge will be sustaining funding, ensuring transparency in beneficiary selection and translating these interventions into measurable improvements in living standards.

What’s being said

The support covers life-saving medical interventions, housing assistance for persons with disabilities, emergency housing support for disaster victims and educational assistance for indigent students. — Okey Kanu, Abia Commissioner for Information.

The expansion is expected to increase the number of participating women affinity groups in the state from 3,000 to 6,000. — Okey Kanu.

What’s next

The state government is expected to continue implementing its social protection programmes, expand the Nigeria for Women project in the newly added local government areas and accelerate road construction once weather conditions improve.

Bottom line

Abia is combining healthcare support, women empowerment and infrastructure projects to strengthen its social protection agenda, but the long-term impact will depend on sustained implementation and effective oversight.