Shettima urges states to unlock economic potential for growth

Key points

Vice President Kashim Shettima urged states to organise and finance their economic potential to attract investment.

He said Tinubu’s economic reforms have improved macroeconomic stability and investor confidence.

Shettima described Delta as a prime investment destination and commended its economic diversification drive.

Main story

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged state governments to harness their comparative advantages by organising, financing and developing their economic potential to attract investment, create jobs and build sustainable economies.

Shettima made the call on Monday while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit in Asaba, themed “Harnessing Our Strengths, Unlocking Our Potential.”

He said the Federal Government had laid the foundation for economic growth through reforms that improved macroeconomic stability, adding that states must now create enabling environments for businesses to thrive.

According to the Vice President, recent fiscal and monetary reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu have strengthened Nigeria’s economic outlook, restored investor confidence and improved the country’s standing with international credit rating agencies.

He said the improved macroeconomic environment provides states with an opportunity to attract greater private investment and accelerate economic development.

Shettima commended Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for positioning the state as an attractive destination for local and international investors, describing the initiative as consistent with the Federal Government’s economic agenda.

He noted that Delta possesses significant economic assets, including oil and gas resources, agriculture, solid minerals, a long coastline and an expanding industrial base, which could drive long-term growth if effectively harnessed.

The Vice President stressed that natural resources alone do not create prosperity without deliberate efforts to organise, finance and deploy them productively.

He also praised Delta’s focus on economic diversification through investments in agriculture, the blue economy, manufacturing, logistics and industrial development, describing competition among states for investment as a healthy trend that promotes national development.

Shettima urged investors and development partners to take advantage of opportunities in Delta, assuring them of the Federal Government’s continued support for credible investment initiatives across the country.

The summit brought together government officials, investors, development partners, policymakers and business leaders to explore strategies for accelerating industrialisation and investment in Delta State.

The issues

The Vice President’s remarks reinforce the growing emphasis on subnational economic competitiveness as states increasingly seek private investment to drive growth. Success will depend on how effectively states translate policy reforms, infrastructure development and sectoral strengths into bankable investment opportunities.

What’s being said

Potential has no economic value unless it is organised, financed, and put to work. — Vice President Kashim Shettima.

This is a race we must welcome, a race that proclaims growth rather than conflict, a race in which the prize is employment, prosperity, and human dignity. — Vice President Kashim Shettima.

What’s next

Delta State is expected to engage prospective investors following the summit, while other states may intensify efforts to leverage the improved macroeconomic environment to attract private capital and accelerate economic diversification.

Bottom line

Shettima says Nigeria’s economic reforms have created a stronger investment climate, but lasting growth will depend on how effectively states convert their economic potential into productive investment and jobs.