Guterres calls for action against racism as Durban declaration turns 25

KEY POINTS

• UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says racism continues to deepen inequality and deny people fundamental rights.

• He calls for stronger anti discrimination laws, action against systemic discrimination and investment in inclusive societies.

• African countries seek reparatory justice, historical accountability and measures to address the effects of slavery, colonialism and apartheid.

MAIN STORY

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for stronger action against racism, warning that discrimination continues to undermine equality and human rights across societies.

Guterres spoke at a high level event marking the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

The Durban Declaration and its accompanying Programme of Action provide a framework for states to pursue measures aimed at advancing human rights, equality and inclusion.

The measures outlined include greater investment in health systems, education, housing, electricity, drinking water and environmental protection, alongside efforts to promote equal opportunities in employment.

The programme also advocates access to education and new technologies, protection and inclusion of women and children, and the incorporation of the history and contributions of Africans and people of African descent into education curricula.

Guterres said the need to confront racism and discrimination had become even more pressing 25 years after the adoption of the declaration.

He said racism continued to “poison” societies, widen inequalities and deprive people of their fundamental rights and freedoms.

The UN chief said governments must strengthen and enforce laws against discrimination, while also addressing systemic forms of discrimination and investing in societies that provide equal opportunities.

He also urged businesses to build workplaces where everyone could contribute, while calling on technology companies to tackle bias in artificial intelligence.

Guterres further called for practical measures to advance reparatory justice and urged people to reject injustice in building societies where racism and discrimination have no place.

The African Group at the event said the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action remained a roadmap for advancing equality, inclusion and dignity.

The group said the 25th anniversary should reinforce the commitment reached in Durban and called for renewed political will and sustained international cooperation to translate those commitments into practical outcomes.

It also demanded reparatory justice, historical accountability, cultural restitution and remedial measures to address the continuing effects of enslavement, colonial domination, apartheid and genocides.

According to the group, those historical injustices produced structural inequalities that continue to affect economic development, governance and access to opportunities for Africans and people of African descent.

THE ISSUES

Racism remains linked to unequal access to fundamental rights and opportunities, making anti discrimination measures relevant not only to legal protection but also to access to education, healthcare, housing, employment and technology. The Durban framework places emphasis on practical investment and institutional action, including stronger laws, effective enforcement and measures to dismantle systemic discrimination. The African Group’s call for reparatory justice connects present inequalities with the historical effects of enslavement, colonial rule, apartheid and genocides, and seeks measures that include acknowledgement, restitution and cooperation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The antidote to this poison is unity and tangible action.

“Governments must strengthen and effectively implement anti-discrimination and equality laws, and the institutions that enforce them.

“They must also spare no effort to dismantle systemic discrimination, and invest in inclusive and equal societies,” he said. – Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General

“The twenty-fifth anniversary is a timely reminder that the commitment and consensus reached in Durban must be preserved.” – African Group

“Reparatory justice, historical accountability, cultural restitution and remedial measures.” – African Group

WHAT’S NEXT

The calls from the UN chief and African Group centre on stronger implementation of anti discrimination measures, renewed international cooperation and concrete reparatory measures.

The African Group also identified historical acknowledgement and apologies, guarantees of non repetition, equal economic partnerships and educational and scientific cooperation among the measures that could form part of reparatory efforts.

BOTTOM LINE

Twenty five years after the Durban Declaration, Guterres says combating racism requires more than commitments, with governments, businesses and technology companies expected to take concrete action. The African Group is also pushing for reparatory and remedial measures to address the continuing effects of historical injustices.