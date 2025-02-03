Grammy Awards 2025: 20 Records That Were Broken! (Beyoncé, Shakira, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar & More)

To highlight a few of the records that were broken, Beyoncé extended her record as the most awarded artist in the Grammys history (35 wins), and she got rid of her record as the most nominated female artist without a win in the Album Of The Year category after winning on her 5th nomination for “Cowboy Carter”.

Additionally, Lady Gaga (who won for “Die With A Smile” with Bruno Mars) became the first artist to win three times in the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance category, Shakira (who won for “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”) became the first female artist to win three times in the Best Latin Pop Album category while Kendrick Lamar (who won for “Not Like Us”) became the first artist to win 7 times in the Best Rap Performance category.

To see all the records that were broken at the 2025 Grammys divided by genres and categories, you can have a look below.

OVERALL

Beyoncé extended her record as the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammy Awards – at the 2025 Grammys, she won 3 awards (Album Of The Year, Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance) bringing her total to 35 awards won.

Post Malone broke Snoop Dogg’s record and he is now the performing artist with the most Grammy nominations without a win – in total, Post Malone has received 18 Grammy nominations but he has yet to win in any category (Snoop Dogg has received 17 nominations without winning); the only person who received more Grammy nominations without winning than Post Malone is Chris Gehringer, a mastering engineer, who extended his record as the most nominated individual in the Grammys history who has yet to win the award – his latest nomination in the Best Engineered Album category for “Cyan Blue” at the 2025 Grammys was his 21st nomination without a win.

Post Malone also joined the second place 5-way tie record for the artists who received the most Grammy nominations in one night without winning since none of Post Malone’s 8 nominations turned into wins (the #1 spot for most nominations in one night without winning is held by Paul McCartney who got 9 nominations and no wins at the 1966 Grammys).

After (posthumously) winning in the Best Jazz Instrumental Album category for “Remembrance”, Chick Corea tied Quincy Jones as the second most awarded male artist in the Grammys history (28 wins), third most awarded individual and he also extended his record as the most awarded jazz artist at the Grammys.

Alicia Keys & Cece Winans climbed up in the rankings of the most awarded female artists of all time at the Grammy awards – Keys won the Grammy in the Best Musical Theatre Album category for “Hell’s Kitchen” while Winans won 2 Grammys in the Gospel & Christian categories, which brings their total of competitive Grammys won to 17 and puts them in a tie as the fourth most awarded female artists at the Grammys (#1 Beyoncé, #2 Alison Krauss, #3 Aretha Franklin).

GENERAL FIELD

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé got rid of her “record” as the most nominated female artist without a win in the Album Of The Year category – “Cowboy Carter” was Beyoncé’s 5th nomination in the category but her first win (prior AOTY nominations: “I Am…Sasha Fierce”, “Beyoncé”, “Lemonade”, “Renaissance”).

Beyoncé became the first black female artist to win in the Album Of The Year category in the 21st century (and the first one to win since Lauryn Hill’s “The Misseducation Of Lauryn Hill” which won in 1999).

SONG OF THE YEAR & RECORD OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” became only the second rap song to win in both Song & Record Of The Year categories following “This Is America” (Childish Gambino) which took both of the awards at the 2019 ceremony.

BEST NEW ARTIST

2025 became the longest streak of female solo artists winning Best New Artist at the Grammys – 2025 became the 8th year of a female solo artist winning (Chappell Roan). The current 8-year-long run started with Alessia Cara in 2018, the last longest streak happened between 1997 starting with LeAnn Rimes and ended in 2003 with Norah Jones, 7 years.

POP GENRE

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Lady Gaga (“Die With A Smile”) broke out of her tie with SZA and became the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance category – Gaga won twice in the past (“Shallow” & “Rain On Me”), and in 2025, Gaga won her third trophy for her collaboration with Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”, making Gaga the first artist to win thrice in the category.

RAP GENRE

BEST RAP ALBUM

Doechii (“Aligator Bites Never Heal”) became only the second solo female rapper to win in the Best Rap Album category following Cardi B who won in 2019 for “Invasion Of Privacy” (*Lauryn Hill also won in the category but as part of the group Fugees in 1997).

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Kendrick Lamar (“Not Like Us”) extended his record as the most awarded rapper in the Best Rap Performance category, becoming the first artist to win 7 times – he had won 6 times in the past (“i”, “Alright”, “HUMBLE.”, “King’s Dead”, “Family Ties” & “The Heart Part 5”) and a win in 2025 for “Not Like Us” was Lamar’s 7th victory.

COUNTRY GENRE

Beyoncé became the first black female artist to win in the following categories: Best Country Album (“Cowboy Carter”) & Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“II Most Wanted”).

After winning the Best Country Song for “The Architect”, Kacey Musgraves broke out of her tie with Carrie Underwood (6 wins) and she now holds the record as the female artist with the most wins across the 4 country categories at the Grammys – Musgraves has won 7 Grammys across the country categories.

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Chris Stapleton (“It Takes A Woman”) extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Best Country Solo Performance category and he became the first artist to ever win 5 times in the category (he previously won for: “White Horse”, “You Should Probably Leave”, “Either Way” & “Traveller”); Stapleton also became the first artist to ever win consecutively in the category (last year he won for “White Horse”).

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Kacey Musgraves & Shane McAnally (who won for co-writing “The Architect”) tied the record for the most wins in the Best Country Song category (3 wins), joining Lori McKenna, Chris Stapleton & Josh Kear (Musgraves & McAnally previously won for co-writing “Merry Go Round” & “Space Cowboy”).

ALTERNATIVE GENRE

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

St.Vincent (“All Born Screaming”) tied the record of Beck, Radiohead & The White Stripes for the most wins in the Best Alternative Music Album category after winning her third trophy for “All Born Screaming” – she previously won for “Daddy’s Home” & her self-titled album “St.Vincent”.

LATIN GENRE

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Shakira (“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”) became the first female artist to win three times in the Best Latin Pop Album category – she previously won for “El Dorado” & “MTV Unplugged” and the win in 2025 was her third.

VISUAL MEDIA

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Kendrick Lamar (“Not Like Us”) became the first music artist to ever win 3 times in the Best Music Video category – he previously won for his collaboration with Taylor Swift, “Bad Blood”, and for “HUMBLE.”; by winning, Lamar also tied the overall record for the most wins in the category (3 wins), tying director Mark Romanek and video producer Nathan Scherrer.

NARRATION

BEST AUDIO BOOK

Jimmy Carter (“Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration”) broke his tie with Maya Angelou and (posthumously) became the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Best Audio Book category – the 2025 win was Carter’s 4th.