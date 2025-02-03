LAWMA Intensifies Enforcement, Waste Clean-up Across Lagos

… Urges Residents to Shun Illegal Cart Pushers

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has ramped up enforcement and clean-up operations across the state to combat indiscriminate waste disposal and ensure environmental sustainability.

In a statement issued by LAWMA’s Public Relations Officer, Kadiri Folashade, the agency’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reaffirmed LAWMA’s commitment to maintaining a cleaner Lagos. He stated that the authority’s monitoring and enforcement teams have been mobilised to enforce compliance with the state’s waste management regulations.

According to the statement, “LAWMA remains resolute in eradicating illegal waste disposal and environmental violations. Our Environmental Monitoring and Enforcement Anti-Cart Pushers Squad has been actively dislodging illegal waste operators who contribute to environmental degradation. We urge residents to desist from patronising them and instead engage registered PSP operators for proper waste disposal.”

Gbadegesin highlighted recent enforcement operations in areas including Ifako-Ijaiye, Dopemu, Agege, Ojodu Berger, and other parts of Lagos, where cart pushers known for dumping waste at unauthorised locations were apprehended. He stressed that such activities violate environmental laws and undermine the government’s efforts to maintain a clean and livable city.

He further warned that ignorance of the law is not an excuse, adding that individuals caught engaging in illegal cart pushing would face legal consequences.

Additionally, LAWMA has commenced the evacuation of waste from illegal dumpsites along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, particularly behind Circle Mall. A similar operation is underway along the Mile 2–Badagry Expressway, in line with the agency’s broader initiative to clear accumulated waste, remove silt from road medians and verges, and prevent indiscriminate dumping along highways.

In a separate exercise, LAWMA has intensified efforts to clean up Lagos waterways, ensuring that rivers and other water bodies remain free of waste and blockages. This initiative aims to reduce environmental pollution and promote cleaner water channels across the state.

Gbadegesin urged Lagosians to support LAWMA’s waste management initiatives in 2025 by disposing of waste responsibly, reporting service gaps, and utilising the agency’s helplines for backup collection services.

“A cleaner Lagos is achievable when everyone plays their part. We urge residents to collaborate with assigned PSP operators, report waste-related infractions, and adopt responsible waste disposal habits. Together, we can create a cleaner and healthier city for all,” he added.