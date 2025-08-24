Google Secures $10bn Cloud Deal With Meta

Meta has entered a six-year cloud computing agreement with Google worth more than $10 billion, making it one of the largest deals in Google Cloud’s 17-year history.

Under the partnership, Meta will rely on Google Cloud’s servers, storage, networking, and other infrastructure to advance its fast-growing artificial intelligence projects. The move solidifies Google as a key provider in Meta’s broader AI strategy, which includes building massive data centers and scaling cutting-edge models.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to invest “hundreds of billions of dollars” in AI infrastructure, with the company projecting 2025 capital expenditures of between $66 billion and $72 billion.

The deal also marks another win for Google’s cloud unit, which reported nearly 32% revenue growth in the second quarter, outpacing market expectations. Analysts expect the partnership to further accelerate Google Cloud’s momentum while deepening its ecosystem for machine learning and data processing.

The agreement follows a similar Google deal with OpenAI, highlighting a growing trend of collaboration among rival tech giants as they race to meet the soaring costs and demands of AI development. For Meta, tapping external partners like Google offers a way to offset the immense financial pressures of building next-generation AI systems at scale.