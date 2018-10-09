Google Launches first Tablet Pixel Slate

Google launched the Pixel Slate, which broadly speaking is a clone of Microsoft’s Surface and its derivatives, with a bet that the company’s artificial intelligence, Google Assistant and software will be a differentiator.

The Pixel Slate is a convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook. Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of Hardware at Google, rolled out the Pixel Slate with the Pixel 3 and new Google Home Hub. Google outlined its hardware lineup at an event in New York.

What was most striking about the Pixel Slate is how much it looked like the Surface with its kickstand. The difference is that Pixel Slate will function as a Chromebook. The rumors turned out to be accurate. Perhaps the difference shouldn’t be that surprising since Google did hire more than a few people who worked on the Surface team.