Google Close to Acquiring Smartphone Maker HTC’s Assets

- September 25, 2017
Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google is close to acquiring assets of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW), Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Taiwan stock exchange said on Wednesday that HTC shares will be halted from Sept. 21 on a pending news announcement

Bloomberg reported last month that the smartphone maker was said to be exploring options that could range from spinning off its virtual reality business to selling itself.

Both HTC and Google declined to comment.

 

 

