Telecom operators push for new broadband policy as Nigeria misses NNBP targets

Key points

Telecom operators call for a new broadband policy after NNBP 2020–2025 falls short of key targets.

Broadband penetration ended at 51.97%, below the 70% target set for 2025.

Stakeholders blame weak execution, infrastructure gaps, and policy inconsistency.

Main story

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria are calling for a new national broadband policy framework following the expiration of the National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020–2025, which failed to meet several of its core targets.

The plan, which ended in December 2025, was designed to deepen broadband penetration and accelerate Nigeria’s digital economy. However, industry data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows broadband penetration stood at 51.97%, well below the 70% target.

Stakeholders say the shortfall reflects challenges in execution, infrastructure deployment, and coordination across federal and state levels.

The renewed push for reform comes as operators review the effectiveness of the expired plan and advocate for a more practical and executable roadmap for the next phase of digital infrastructure expansion.

The issues

Key challenges identified include poor execution of policy objectives, delays in infrastructure rollout, multiple taxation, high cost of deployment, weak power supply, and inconsistent Right of Way approvals across states.

Operators also highlight limited local participation and inadequate incentives for investment in underserved and rural areas.

What’s being said

President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Tony Emoekpere, said Nigeria needs a more actionable broadband strategy.

“These plans are important as they set direction… As with all policies, our challenge has been execution,” he said.

He added that infrastructure should be central to the next plan, with stronger alignment between government initiatives and private sector participation.

A telecom consultant, Adewale Adeoye, also stressed the need for an implementable framework, noting that several targets under the expired plan were not achieved due to poor execution.

Meanwhile, NCC Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Abraham Oshadami, said a new plan is already in development following a review of the previous framework.

“We are coming up with a new plan,” he said.

What’s next

The NCC is expected to finalise a successor broadband framework informed by lessons from the 2020–2025 plan. Industry stakeholders are also pushing for integration of ongoing initiatives such as fibre rollout projects and the proposed deployment of 7,000 telecom towers to expand rural coverage.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s broadband ambitions have fallen short due to execution and infrastructure challenges, prompting industry stakeholders to demand a more practical and coordinated policy to drive the next phase of digital growth.