FG pledges tech-driven growth, stronger risk management for resilient economy

Key points

Federal Government says technology and risk management will drive Nigeria’s economic resilience.

SGF urges shift from reactive governance to data-driven and innovation-led systems.

Experts call for infrastructure upgrades, human capital investment, and stronger collaboration.

Main story

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging technological innovation and proactive risk management to strengthen Nigeria’s economy and enhance long-term resilience.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of the 2026 National Risk Management Conference and Awards organised by the Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON).

The conference, themed “Sustainable Technological Innovations and Risk Management for Resilient Economies,” brought together policymakers, industry experts, and development stakeholders to examine Nigeria’s preparedness for emerging global and technological challenges.

Akume, represented by the Director of General Services in the SGF’s office, Idris Ibrahim, said Nigeria and Africa must transition from reactive governance models to proactive, data-driven systems capable of responding to rapid technological change.

He noted that innovations such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, fintech, and predictive analytics are reshaping global systems, but also introduce new risks that must be properly anticipated and managed.

According to him, the Tinubu administration, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is implementing reforms aimed at strengthening fiscal discipline, expanding digital infrastructure, and improving institutional efficiency.

Akume stressed that sustainable economic growth must be anchored on competence, leadership, and effective risk governance, rather than policy declarations alone.

He also emphasised the importance of integrity in governance, stating that technology alone cannot guarantee development outcomes.

The issues

Stakeholders identified gaps in infrastructure, limited human capacity, and weak integration of risk management into national planning as major challenges affecting Nigeria’s ability to fully benefit from technological advancement.

Concerns were also raised about the need to institutionalise risk management across economic, security, and governance systems to improve national resilience.

What’s being said

Akume said: “From Artificial Intelligence and blockchain to fintech and predictive analytics, innovation is redefining how societies function. Yet, every innovation carries inherent risks that must be anticipated.”

He added: “No amount of technology can substitute for honesty, accountability, and the courage to act in the public interest.”

RIMSON President, Dr Abbas Idriss, said risk management has become essential for national survival in a rapidly changing global environment.

“Risk management is no longer a luxury but a necessity for nations to remain resilient in the face of multidimensional evolving challenges,” he said.

Keynote speaker, Mr Ifeoluwa Oyedele, called for urgent investment in infrastructure and human capital, warning that neglecting both could slow national progress.

He also advocated stronger public-private partnerships to support innovation and ensure inclusive development.

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to push for deeper integration of risk management frameworks into national budgeting, economic planning, and security strategies, alongside increased investment in infrastructure and digital capacity.

Bottom line

Nigeria is positioning technology and risk management as pillars of economic growth, but experts warn that success will depend on stronger infrastructure, skilled manpower, and effective implementation of policies.