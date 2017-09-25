REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Port Engineer at Louis Berger Nigeria

Louis Berger is an Engineering News-Record top-20 ranked, $1 billion global professional services corporation that helps clients solve their most complex infrastructure and development challenges. With nearly 6,000 engineers, economists, scientists and planners worldwide in more than 50 nations, we are unique in our ability to adapt to local situations

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Port Engineer (M/F)



Location: Lekki, Lagos

Position Type: Full-Time/Regular



Job Description

In the frame of the Likki Port Project, we are seeking a Port Engineer

Based on Louis Berger’s long history of working in Nigeria and as a ports planning and development specialist, the company was retained as the project management consultant for the planning, design and construction of a new Greenfield multi-use seaport located approximately 60 kilometers east of Lagos.

This new port facility, called Port@Lekki, will cover an area of 90 hectares and form an integral part of the new 220-hectare Lagos Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) being developed as a multi-product industrial and logistics hub for the entire West African region.

Port Lekki Project in Nigeria is getting ready to move into an initial construction stage and we have an immediate need in Lekki for a Port Engineer to manage mainly breakwater construction activities.

Required Skills

Degreed engineer minimum, PE or equivalent a plus,

Ideally this individual will have 20++ years of responsible heavy construction management experience, including port facilities.

Strong proven project management skills,

Strong English communication skills at all levels

Demonstrated ability thrive in a difficult location with a Chinese Contractor, our private sector Singaporean/ Indian client and local Nigerian government authorities

