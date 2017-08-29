Gold Surges to One-week High at $1,296.50/Ounce

Gold, on Monday, August 28, leaps to its highest in more than a week as the dollar weakened and the euro powered ahead after the head of the European Central Bank

refrained from talking down the single currency at a high-profile meeting of central bankers.

At the meeting in Jackson Hole in the United States, the ECB’s Mario Draghi said the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy was working and that the euro zone’s economic recovery has taken hold, refraining from commenting on the euro’s recent strength.

That was enough to push the euro to its highest in more than 2-1/2 years against the U.S. dollar while the dollar index fell to its lowest since May 2016, lifting gold prices.

“Draghi did not refer to the strong euro being a break on policy normalisation — this is what it triggered the rally in the euro and the price reaction in gold mirrors what the

currencies did,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,296.50 an ounce by 0936 GMT, having touched its highest since Aug. 18 at $1,298.58.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,301.90. Trade was thin because of a UK public holiday.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

ABN AMRO commodities analyst Georgette Boelle said gold could test the psychologically important level of $1,300 this week if U.S. data is supportive.

Speculators raised their net long position in COMEX gold for the sixth straight week in the week to Aug. 22.

In other precious metals, silver was up 0.5 percent at $17.15 an ounce, having touched its highest since Aug. 18 at $17.21.

Platinum rose 0.7 percent to $979 and palladium edged up 0.2 percent to $931.55, close to the 16-year high of $940.50 hit on Friday.