The Nigerian Stock Market, slumped for the second consecutive week, last week as the All-Share index and market capitalisation of the bourse dropped 0.74 percent to close the week at 36,646.46 and N12.631 trillion respectively.

Sectoral indices which make up the ASI also finished lower during the week with the exception of the NSE Main Board, NSE Banking and NSE Consumer Goods Indices that appreciated by 1.34 percent, 0.31 percent and 2.38 percent respectively.

At the close of the week’s trading investors had exchanged a total of 1.538 billion shares worth N24.218 billion in 19,187 deals this is in contrast to a total of 1.394 billion shares valued at N25.037 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,133 deals.

Financial Services Industry remained at the top of the week’s activity chart with 1.209 billion shares traded in 10,692 deals and valued at N14.210 billion. The financial services industry thus contributed 78.65 percent and 58.68 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Agriculture Industry followed with 109.646 million shares worth N154.438 million in 321 deals, while the third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 83.608 million shares worth N6.247 billion in 3,726 deals.

Top Three traded equities (by volume) for the week were Unity Kapital Assurance Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and AIICO Insurance Plc. They accounted for 579.065 million shares worth N7.900 billion in 1,856 deals, contributing 37.66 percent and 32.62 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Also traded during the week were a total of 390 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N6,511.60 executed in 5 deals compared with a total of 5,168 units valued at N65,570.28 transacted last week in 8 deals.

A total of 3,657 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N2,866,267.62 were traded this week in 9 deals, compared with a total of 987 units valued at N986,951.99 transacted last week in 1 deals.

A summary of price changes in the review week shows that Caverton Offshore Support Group led 32 equities that gained at price during the week, higher than 19 posted the past week. On the flip-side, 11 Plc (Formerly known as Mobil) led 40 depreciated equities, lower than 51 declared the previous week, while 99 equities remained unchanged lower than 101 reported in the preceding week.