Glo Gained Over 400,000 New Subscribers – NCC

The consistent network upgrade by the digital transformational leader, Globacom, has paid off with the giant telecommunications company recording the highest number of subscribers in the industry in February 2019.

Globacom, while responding to the new NCC release on its website, has attributed its growing subscriber base to its consistent network upgrade, leading to overall increase in quality of service.

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC recorded that the company gained 400,879 subscribers to top the gainers’ table for the month under review.

It was followed by 9mobile, which gained 345,264 subscribers to take the second spot on the table, just as Airtel took the third spot on the gainers’ table by attracting only 4,559 new users in the month of February 2019.

On its part, MTN suffered a massive loss of 1,099,480 subscribers in the month under review. With the latest NCC statistics, Globacom has narrowed the gap between it and MTN and widened its lead over Airtel and 9mobile.

Source: Nation