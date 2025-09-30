Gingerrr Debuts With ₦82.8 Million At Nigerian Box Office

The Nigerian box office has welcomed another major contender as Gingerrr, directed by Yemi Morafa, debuted with an impressive ₦82.8 million in its opening weekend after premiering on September 26. The action-comedy has quickly positioned itself among the strongest Nollywood releases of 2025.

Backed by executive producers Bolaji Ogunmola, Kiekie, and Bisola Aiyeola, Gingerrr grossed ₦78.9 million within its first three days before crossing the ₦82 million mark by the end of its first weekend. The ensemble cast features Blossom Chukwujeku, Faithia Williams, Lateef Adedimeji, Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Mr. Macaroni, alongside Ogunmola, Kiekie, and Aiyeola.

The two-hour heist film follows four women bound by desperation who stage a daring robbery as their only shot at a better life. As the heist unravels, personal secrets and betrayals threaten their alliance, weaving action, comedy, and drama into a fast-paced spectacle that has resonated with audiences in Lagos, Abuja, and other key markets.

Industry watchers have drawn comparisons between Gingerrr and Sugar Rush (2019), the breakout hit from Jadesola Osiberu and Abimbola Craig, which opened to ₦57 million and redefined Nollywood’s blockbuster formula. Both films center on women in lead roles, balancing humor and high-stakes action while subverting Nollywood’s tendency to sideline female characters.

Like Sugar Rush, Gingerrr relies on ensemble female performances and the chaos of a heist gone wrong, blending glossy visuals, comedic beats, and morally complex characters who blur the line between hero and villain.

The film’s early success signals a growing appetite for female-led action-comedies in Nollywood. If the trend holds, polished thrillers with women at the forefront could join romantic comedies and dramas as some of the industry’s most bankable titles.