ChatGPT Unveils Instant Checkout Feature For Seamless Shopping And Payments

OpenAI has introduced Instant Checkout in ChatGPT, a new feature that enables users to search, compare, and purchase products directly within the app. The feature is debuting in the United States with Etsy and Shopify merchants and is powered by the open-sourced Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed in partnership with Stripe.

“ChatGPT already helps millions of people find what to buy. Now it can help them buy it too,” OpenAI said in a post on X. “We’re introducing Instant Checkout in ChatGPT with Etsy and Shopify, and open-sourcing the Agentic Commerce Protocol that powers it, built with Stripe, so more merchants and developers can integrate agentic checkout.”

For now, Instant Checkout is available only to U.S.-based ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro users purchasing from Etsy sellers, with Shopify merchants set to follow soon.

The new feature functions like a personal shopping assistant. Users can type in what they are looking for, and ChatGPT returns curated options with images, prices, and direct links. Products are ranked solely by relevance to the user’s query, and Instant Checkout items are not given preferential placement.

Once a user selects an item, ChatGPT shows where it can be purchased, comparing listings by price, availability, quality, and seller credibility. Shoppers can then confirm their order, shipping details, and payment method directly within ChatGPT. Merchants remain the sellers of record, handling payment processing, delivery, and fulfillment.

Payments can be made via credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Stripe’s Link. For Plus and Pro subscribers, ChatGPT can pre-fill shipping and payment details to speed up checkout, while still allowing edits before confirmation. Order tracking, including confirmations, shipping updates, and delivery timelines, is available within the app.

OpenAI is inviting merchants to join through a dedicated portal at chatgpt.com/merchants. Etsy and Shopify merchants are automatically integrated and do not need to apply.

While the rollout is currently limited to U.S. users and merchants, OpenAI said it plans to expand to other regions in 2026.