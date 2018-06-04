Gbajabiamila Empowers Constituency Members with Tricycles, Bikes

By Victor Okeh
- June 4, 2018
A member of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who trended on social media for days after gifting his wife a Mercedes G-wagon is back trending on the internet.

This time, the Majority House Leader, Gbajabiamila is not on a love cruise with wife – he is rather trending on the social media space after unveiling ‘Gbaja ride’, a multi-layer transportation initiative to empower and ease movement of residents of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos.

With the ‘Gbaja ride’ initiative, constituents who couldn’t enjoy a ‘G-Wagon-treatment’ were gifted 25 tricycles, 160 motorcycles, and 30 minibusses.

Recall that  Gbajabiamila defended his much talked about car gift to his wife.

Reacting in a statement on recently, Mr Gbajabiamila said he saved for “a couple of years” to buy his wife the luxury vehicle.

He said the presentation was meant to be a family affair. However, it was delayed and arrived when guests were already around.

