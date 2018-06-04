Coutinho: Mohamed Salah and Neymar May Outshine Messi and Ronaldo in Russia

Salah and Neymar will represent Egypt and Brazil respectively at this summer’s World Cup

Philippe Coutinho has claimed Mohamed Salah and Neymar have a “serious chance” of outshining Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and becoming the world’s best players.

Coutinho has played alongside Salah and Neymar and currently plays with Neymar for the Brazil national team.

Brazil’s star man, who now plies his trade at PSG, has been brilliant since he signed for Barca in June 2013 but has struggled to reach the same level as the Argentine and Portuguese poster boys.

And Liverpool and Egypt talisman Salah has risen to global stardom after his phenomenal season which saw him score 43 goals for the Reds in the 2017/18 campaign.

Both Neymar and Salah are looking to represent their respective countries at this summer’s World Cup in Russia but they have had to deal with injury setbacks in the lead up to the tournament.

However, Neymar recovered from a broken foot to score against Croatia in a friendly on Sunday night, while Salah is showing good progress from a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final defeat.

And Coutinho seemed confident that the pair could take their game to the next level and stressed the opportunity both of them had to showcase their talent at the World Cup.

The ex-Liverpool man said: “It feels like the right moment for someone to take their chance at this World Cup.

“Messi and Ronaldo have been up there on their own for so many years.

“I think it may be time for other players to aspire to be the best in the world – and the best at this World Cup, too.

“For me, Salah and Neymar have serious chances to do that.

“It depends on how the tournament goes, of course, but they have the talent to do it.

“Those are the players I would pick out.

“Watching Mo Salah since then has been amazing.

“He is going to be a player who will be a big hero at Liverpool for a long time, I am totally convinced of that.

“He can do well in the World Cup, too – it all depends on how far his team can go.

“But we also know what Neymar can bring. He is a special player.”