Gabrielle Union Shares Her Journey to Becoming A Mother (Video)

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union took to Twitter yesterday, December 10 to share a touching video that gives her fans an inside look into her journey in becoming a mom.

The video which features Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade sitting side by side also includes the moment of birth of her one-month-old daughter Kaavia.

This is coming after the couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate. Union and Wade in the video sat down to talk about their baby’s entrance into the world and their feelings about becoming parents.

“Every family is unique. How each family is created & comes together is special. Kaavia James Union Wade journey into our arms was long & at times brutal. And then came @KaaviaJames. This is our birth journey. Thank you all for the love ,” Union captioned the tweet containing the sweet video.

The video touches upon Gabrielle’s struggles with getting holding a baby to term (she had up to 8 or 9 miscarriages) and her diagnosis of adenomyosis, which had the potential to be dangerous if she kept trying to have a baby naturally. The video also shows moments of the baby shower that Union and Wade had with close family and friends as well as the exact moment that Kaavia was born.

As soon as Gabrielle took one look at her baby girl in the hospital room, she was in tears, and her love was truly reflected in the way she later looked at the adorable one.

Watch the video below: