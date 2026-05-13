Fans and colleagues mourn as Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passes away

Key points

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has reportedly passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The news surfaced on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, leading to widespread mourning across social media platforms.

High profile colleagues including Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Bolanle Ninalowo have shared tributes.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore described the late actor as a “rare talent” in a condolence message.

Ekubo had been absent from the public eye and social media since December 2024.

Main Story

Fans and followers of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo across social media platforms have expressed sadness over his demise, describing the incident as shocking and heartbreaking.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning since Tuesday when news of the actor’s passing surfaced online. Social media posts by close colleagues and media reports stated that he died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The incident has generated a frenzy on social media, with fans pouring in tributes. Born on April 10, 1986, Ekubo was regarded as one of Nollywood’s most versatile actors, though his prolonged absence from the public and social media since December 2024 had previously raised concerns among fans.

Colleagues and celebrities have shared emotional messages following the news. Actress Funke Akindele shared that she had tried to reach out to him one last time, while Richard Mofe-Damijo noted that he struggled to fully process the news.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore also issued a statement, recalling Ekubo’s screen presence and offering condolences to his family. The actor’s last public social media activity occurred shortly after reports emerged regarding the end of his engagement to model Fancy Acholonu.

The Issues

The actor’s long withdrawal from public life and social media since late 2024 left a void in the industry and fueled long-standing concerns regarding his wellbeing.

The sudden confirmation of a terminal illness has sparked discussions among fans regarding the private battles celebrities face despite their public personas.

The loss marks the departure of a versatile talent who was a staple in both hit films and television productions over the last decade.

What’s Being Said

“Hmmmmmm. Rest in peace, Alex. I tried to reach out to see you one more time, but I guess you knew best,” wrote Funke Akindele.

“Life is not only fickle, it can also feel unreal. Even as I type this, I still struggle to fully process it, and it deeply saddens me to hear this news,” stated Richard Mofe-Damijo.

“He was a rare talent whose presence lit up the screen effortlessly. May he rest in power,” said Omoyele Sowore.

“Omoh, sometimes when I hear such news I just sit down and think about life. Everything we’re struggling for can just end in one moment. It’s really scary,” posted @SAMPSOLO on X.

What’s Next

Funeral arrangements and official statements from the Ekubo family are expected to be released in the coming days.

Nollywood guilds and associations are likely to organize a night of tributes or a memorial service to honor the actor’s contributions to the industry.

Fans are expected to continue holding virtual vigils and sharing clips of his most memorable performances as a form of digital memorial.

Bottom Line The passing of Alexx Ekubo at the age of 40 has left Nollywood in a state of shock, ending his two year absence from the public eye with the revelation of a private battle against cancer.