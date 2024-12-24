FUZE 3.0:A Vibe That Is Still Giving!!!

On December 21st, Lagos witnessed an unforgettable event as FUZE 3.0 brought together the best of Nigerian talent, culture, and creativity. Organized by Stanbic IBTC, the event was a showcase of excellence and innovation, celebrating the vibrant spirit of our community.

The FUZE Talent Show was the centerpiece of the day, featuring extraordinary performances from singers, dancers, musicians, and innovators. These young talents delivered impressive displays of skill and passion, captivating the audience and leaving no doubt about the bright future of Nigerian creativity.

The excitement didn’t end there. Renowned artists Wande Coal, BNXN, and Qing Madi delivered outstanding performances that had the crowd energized and entertained. Do2dtun, the dynamic host, ensured the momentum remained high throughout the event, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere.

Beyond the stage, attendees explored a bustling holiday market featuring unique products, gourmet food, and lifestyle items. Vendors showcased everything from stylish fashion pieces to cutting-edge gadgets, offering something for everyone. Food enthusiasts enjoyed a range of culinary delights, including Firewood Jollof, So Fresh, and Sooyah Bistro, ensuring no one went home hungry.

Families were not left out of the fun, as the event offered activities for all ages, including face painting, games, and interactive experiences. FUZE 3.0 was more than an event; it was a testament to the power of bringing people together to celebrate shared values and creativity.

Spotlight on Talent

The FUZE Talent Show recognized four outstanding winners who excelled in their respective categories:

• Caleb Edet Trermor: Music Category Winner

• Grace James: Tech Category Winner

• Benedict Emmanuel: Dance Category Winner

• Esther Okonta: Fashion Category Winner

Their achievements exemplify the exceptional talent within our community and underscore Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to nurturing and celebrating homegrown innovation.

FUZE 3.0 was a day to remember, and it set the stage for even greater events in the future. Stay connected with Stanbic IBTC as we continue to support initiatives that inspire and empower.