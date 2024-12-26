NBS Allocates N35m For Cybersecurity Amid Growing Digital Threats

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has proposed an allocation of N35 million in its 2025 budget for “Capacity Building on Cybersecurity and Data Centre Management.” This comes in the wake of a December 2024 cyberattack that compromised its website and disrupted access to critical data services.

The breach, publicly disclosed on the bureau’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, prompted the NBS to advise the public to disregard information on the compromised platform until the issue was resolved. The attack, which lasted about a week, underscores the growing vulnerability of government institutions to cyber threats, particularly those managing vital economic data.

Beyond cybersecurity, the NBS’s 2025 budget proposal reflects a commitment to operational efficiency, infrastructure modernisation, and enhanced service delivery. The agency’s total proposed expenditure amounts to N9.85 billion, with a significant N6.65 billion allocated to personnel costs.

Key allocations in the budget include:

N500 million for the Labour Force Survey.

N80 million for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) production, a vital measure of inflation.

N60 million for the Compilation of Quarterly GDP by Production, Expenditure, and Income.

N55 million for the National Agricultural Sample Survey.

N50 million for Tracking the Implementation of the 8-Point Agenda.

N45 million for Reform and Service Delivery Capacity Building.

Other notable provisions include funding for statistical infrastructure projects such as:

N35 million for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Tracking.

N30 million for revising the Statistics Act.

N15 million for the Annual Abstract of Statistics.

N10 million for developing infographics and statistical reporting.

The recent cyberattack on the NBS is part of a larger trend of escalating cyber threats in Nigeria. The 2024 African Perspectives on Cyber Security Report by Check Point Software Technologies reveals that organisations in the country face an average of 3,759 cyberattacks weekly, with the public sector experiencing 1,791 attacks weekly.

Ransomware and botnet activities are the most prevalent threats, targeting critical sectors such as finance, government, and education. The report highlights the need for government institutions like the NBS to bolster their digital defences as Nigeria deepens its embrace of digitalisation.

As Nigeria’s foremost provider of statistical data, the NBS plays a pivotal role in shaping public policy and economic decision-making. The bureau’s ability to produce timely, reliable data is critical for governance, development, and economic planning.

However, the December cyberattack may delay the release of key reports, potentially impacting policy formulation. The proposed cybersecurity budget is expected to address these vulnerabilities, reinforcing the bureau’s resilience in an increasingly digital landscape.