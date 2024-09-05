Fuel Price Increase Will Worsen Poverty Level Of Workers–TUC

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has stated that the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will worsen the country’s worker poverty rate. Mr Festus Osifo, President of the TUC, made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Osifo, the union’s leadership was shocked and concerned when they learned of the PMS price jump. According to him, the impact of PMS price increases is enormous and pervades every aspect of our social and economic lives.

“This rapid increase, done without consultation with crucial stakeholders, demonstrates a flagrant disdain for the welfare of Nigerians, particularly the working class, which bears the brunt of such choices.

“The disturbing news of the increase in PMS pump price all over the country has sent a wave of apprehension and depression across the length and breathe of the nation.

“This is in the wake of an already existing unprecedented hardship upon citizens,”he said.

He also said that the Congress was deeply troubled by the further hike in electricity tariffs by 250 per cent, saying electricity was essential for the survival of the poorest in the society. Osifo faulted the timing and magnitude of the increases.

“Why does it have to be the common Nigerians bearing all the pains of high cost of living while those in power enjoy increased allocation and affluence?”,he said.

He stated that the Congress has long proposed many measures to strengthen the Naira and provide value for every kobo spent by Nigerians. Osifo stated that the country’s economic issues were rooted in the weak naira.

He stated that the TUC stands with Nigeria’s working people, who are struggling under the weight of growing inflation and a high cost of living.

Osifo also stated that the abrupt increase in fuel and energy rates would worsen these issues, resulting in additional hardship and potential social upheaval.

“We urge the government to immediately rescind these decisions, promote policies that will strengthens the naira and take decisive steps to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

“The government must act swiftly to restore confidence and prevent further deterioration in the living conditions of its citizens.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria remains committed to defending the rights and interests of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate for policies that promote social justice, fair wages, and a decent work environment, he said.